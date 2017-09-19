WC English instructor finds success as novelist

Weatherford College associate professor of English Lisa D’Amico had her first novel, Heart of Malice, published over the summer under the pen name Lisa Edmonds.
Since its debut, Heart of Malice has found a home in the best-seller list on Amazon for fantasy and D’Amico has recently signed a contract for an audiobook version of the novel.
To celebrate her success and further promote the novel, D’Amico will make an appearance at The Full Cup Books and Coffee, 922 South Main Street in Weatherford, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, where she will read a portion of the novel and sign copies of the book.
Copies of the book are available for purchase at The Full Cup as well as Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online retailers in both paperback and e-book formats.
Everyone who attends her book signing will receive a free download of Just For One Night, an e-book companion story available on Amazon Kindle or B&N Nook, and an exclusive sneak peek at the next book in the series, which will be published in March 2018.
Comments