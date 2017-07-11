HCA Healthcare continues expanding with purchase of Weatherford hospital

HCA Healthcare, which has bought several other hospitals in North Texas in recent years, announced Tuesday that it is buying the 103-bed Weatherford Regional Medical Center for an undisclosed sum.

HCA Healthcare, which already owns 13 hospitals in North Texas and has more than 7,000 active physicians and 14,000 employees, will make the Weatherford hospital a part of the HCA Medical City Healthcare system. It is buying the hospital from subsidiaries of Community Health Systems.

The Weatherford hospital, which is about 30 miles west of Fort Worth, is a level 4 trauma center with an emergency room and has a cardiac care team on duty 24/7.

“The addition of Weatherford Regional to our Medical City Healthcare family will help us improve patient access in the Fort Worth area,” Sam Hazen, president and chief operating officer of HCA, said in a prepared statement.

Medical City Healthcare President Erol Akdamar said they look forward to “expanding access to exceptional healthcare in Parker County and the surrounding region.”

Weatherford Regional Medical Center CEO David Orcutt said his hospital has a “long-standing” relationship with HCA Medical City and its affiliated hospitals. He also said he was proud of the progress the hospital had made in recent years with over $80 million in projects and renovations and the hiring of 30 additional doctors.

“Together, we will strengthen the clinical services available to patients in our community and region by joining their network of providers and extended service lines,” Orcutt said.

The transaction is expected to close by the fall, pending regulatory approvals, the two companies said. Officials for HCA Healthcare declined to discuss how much it is paying for the facility.

HCA Healthcare owns several hospitals in the Fort Worth area, including Medical City Fort Worth in the downtown medical district and Medical City Alliance in far north Fort Worth. The hospital chain also owns Medical City Arlington and Medical City North Hills in North Richland Hills.

Last year it also bought two hospitals from the failed Forest Park Medical Center luxury hospital chain, including the flagship facility in Dallas and a hospital in Frisco.

HCA Healthcare is based in Nashville. Community Health Systems is based in Franklin, Tenn., a Nashville suburb.

Staff writer Lance Winter contributed to this report.