Parker County peaches reign again despite sweltering heat

It's become the norm every second Saturday in July. Folk from all over North Texas descended upon the Parker County Courthouse Square as if on an expedition - in search of all things - peach.
Saturday was no different as thousands of faithful festival followers attended the 33rd Annual Parker County Peach Festival.
Though temperatures weren't as bad in festivals past, it remained in the 90's most of the day, humidity hovering around 60 percent and making it feel much hotter.
Despite the heat, folks enjoyed the more than 200 arts and craft, food and activity vendors on hand for the festivities.
"There's no better way to beat the summer heat than by enjoying some peachy treats," said Weatherford Chamber of Commerce President, Tammy Gazzola. "Visitors had their choice of homemade peach ice cream, peach cobbler, peach pie, peach juleps, peach tea, peach smoothies, ice cream topped with fresh peaches and more."
The festival provided family-friendly entertainment all day long.
Three entertainment stages had a variety of performers keeping patrons entertained as they pass by or as they rested in the shade of one of the many tents.
Peach cobbler and ice cream are festival favorites every year. Couts Methodist Church served up their famous homemade peach ice cream and Festival Foods of Parker County baked fresh cobblers all day. Also, serving their famous peach cobbler, was the Weatherford Optimist Club at their regular spot in the South Food Court while Weatherford Regional Medical Center sold their delicious Peach Juleps, a refreshing favorite for many, at the North Food Court.
According to organizers, more than 40,000 people flocked to Weatherford for the one-day event last year. Attendance numbers for this year have not been calculated.
