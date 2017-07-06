City unveils interactive map for visitors

Planning the perfect day in Weatherford just got much easier. Experience Weatherford is excited to unveil the Experience Weatherford, TX integrated mobile app, an interactive way to map out everything visitors do not want to miss in Weatherford.
Designed with partner company Visit Widget; the integrated mobile app provides a new way to explore what Weatherford has to offer, including museums, popular restaurants, concerts, hotels, and attractions. View it all at once or search by categories like Lodging, Entertainment, Shopping and Museums. Mobile app users can also view Experience Weatherford social media feeds to get updated information on community events, concerts and more.
"We are extremely excited to offer a new way for visitors to plan their trip to Weatherford," said Director of Communications and Marketing Blake Rexroat. "We know that the largest number of visitors to ExperienceWeatherford.com are mobile users and we have developed a new tool that caters to that need. People want to engage digitally and we want to provide a service that makes it easier to plan a trip or staycation in Weatherford."
The integrated mobile app is fully functional with Weatherford’s new and official tourism website, ExperienceWeatherford.com, which was launched in December 2016. Experience Weatherford gives visitors an easy way to plan trips to Weatherford by providing customizable event schedules and itineraries, local dining information, hotel/motel booking and community information regarding local attractions. Visitors can share the information from the website to social media and share pictures of their experiences directly on the website. Local businesses and attractions can also update or add their own content within the website to provide the latest information about themselves.
"Experience Weatherford has had approximately 30,000 visitors since launch in December 2016," said Rexroat. "Our main focus has been to provide a source for people to see what Weatherford has to offer and then visit. We want people to come and enjoy our community. The new mobile app is just another way that we are reaching our audience in ways that they prefer."
Experience Weatherford, TX mobile app users will also be able to receive push notifications when entering the city limits of Weatherford, along with alerts from the fully automated beacon system. App users who drive or walk in close proximity to selected event venues in Weatherford will automatically receive instant messages detailing specific events happening at the location.
The new integrated Experience Weatherford, TX mobile app is available for free download at both the Apple Store for iPhone users and Google play for Android users. For questions about Experience Weatherford, contact Director of Communications and Marketing Blake Rexroat at brexroat@weatherfordtx.gov or 817-598-4209.
Comments