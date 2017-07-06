WC accepting applications for teacher certification program

The Weatherford College Teacher Certification Program is now accepting applications for their fall 2017 course. The deadline to apply is Aug. 3.
In the past academic year, 26 teacher candidates have completed their certification through teaching in 15 North Texas school districts.
Applicants should note that new Texas Education Agency rules went into effect on Jan. 1, 2017, which now require candidates to complete a minimum of 150 clock hours of teacher preparation coursework, pass their subject area test for the certificate they’re learning and pass the Pedagogy and Professional Responsibilities test before they are eligible for hire in a Texas school.
This, in addition to other requirement changes, resulted in changing the program start date to the fall so students are able to complete the program before hiring begins for the next school year. The first course of this program is offered in the evening during the fall and spring semesters to accommodate those who work full-time.
The program provides a path to an educator certificate for individuals who hold a bachelor’s degree and meet other requirements.
This WC program offers Texas teacher certificates in: English Language Arts & Reading grades 4-8, English Language Arts & Reading/Social Studies 4-8, English Language Arts & Reading 7-12, Math 4-8, Math 7-12, Math/Science 4-8, Science 4-8, Science 7-12, Physical Sciences 7-12, Life Sciences 7-12, Physics/Math 7-12, Social Studies 4-8 and Social Studies 7-12.
In addition, the program offers the Core Subject 4-8 certificate which qualifies a person to teach English Language Arts/Reading, Math, Science and Social Studies in fourth through eighth grades.
Career and Technology certificates include Family and Consumer Sciences 6-12; Technology Applications 6-12, Technology Education 6-12 and Hospitality, Nutrition, and Food Sciences 8-12. Other certificates offered include Health EC-12, PE EC-12, Speech 7-12, Special Education EC-12 and English as a Second Language Supplemental. A JROTC certificate is also available for individuals who have served in the military.
For more information, call 817-598-6446.
Comments