Weatherford’s Spark in the Park draws big numbers

It hasn't taken long for the City of Weatherford to make a name for itself when it comes to Independence Day celebrations. For just the second consecutive year the City has "lit the fuse" on rapidly becoming one of the premier events in North Texas for family fun and fireworks.
On Tuesday thousands of people converged upon Heritage Park for Spark In The Park. An estimated 8,000 filled the amphitheater area to its capacity spilling over into other areas of the park, parking lots and business for an estimated 12,000 in overall attendance.
"We had a great turnout," said Shannon Goodman, director of parks, recreation, and special events. "It's always stressful putting an event like this together, but once it gets here, it's exciting and fun. You see everybody from the community out enjoying it...that's what's it's all about."
Musical entertainment was performed by Josh Weathers and headlined by Wade Bowen.
Bowen, before taking the stage said this wasn't his first time to Weatherford, and he looked forward to performing.
"Normally I'm at home hanging out with my family but this is nice," he said. "I have my 9-year-old son with me and it looks like it's going to be good family atmosphere, so I'm looking forward to it."
The firework display kicked off at 9:30 p.m. and was viewable within a three to four-mile radius. The fireworks were launched approximately 600 – 700 feet in the sky with the largest viewing radius in Parker County.
"Our focus, from the standpoint of the City of Weatherford and experienceweatherford.com, is quality of life," said Blake Rexroat, director of communications and marketing. "So we want people to come out and have a good time and enjoy Weatherford . Why? Because it's the best city in North Texas."
