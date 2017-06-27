Parker County Commissioners recognize Parker County Historical Commission winning 2016 Distinguished Service Award

Commissioners Court recognized the Parker County Historical Commission (PCHC) at Monday’s regular court meeting, for receiving the 2016 Distinguished Service Award from the Texas Historical Commission.
The award is presented annually to County Historical Commissions that have achieved ongoing, well-rounded programs of history and preservation-related projects.
"Historic buildings, places and events serve as distinguishing markers for a community and have been used successfully to promote significant economic activity and downtown revitalization," said PCHC Treasurer Bill Warren. "We appreciate the recognition from the Texas Historical Commission and Commissioners Court."
County Judge Mark Riley said the Parker County Historical Commission stepped up to the plate in 2016, taking on several important projects that benefit the county.
"We are fortunate to have such a strong local historical commission and that is evident by the recognition they received from the state," Riley said. "The PCHC is doing an excellent job preserving the history and culture of our great county."
During 2016, the PCHC presented two Texas Treasurers Awards to family businesses that have been in operation 50 years or more. Rawlins Monuments and Texas Butane were last year’s recipients.
The PCHC provided substantial funding for a preliminary architectural study of a proposed cultural and arts center on land located immediately West of Chandor Gardens. The Chandor Gardens Foundation envisions a lyceum, restaurant, classrooms, and amphitheater for the property.
The PCHC was a co-sponsor of the Bankhead Highway event held last September. The Bankhead Highway turned 100 years old in 2016. It was the first all-weather transcontinental highway in the United States stretching from the South lawn of the White House to San Diego. Parker County has the longest stretch of the highway still named the Bankhead in Texas. The celebration brought thousands of visitors, and the evening speakeasies had dozens of people dressed in 1920’s attire.
Subsequently, the PCHC helped sponsor an exploratory meeting attended by people from almost all of the 26 Counties containing a portion of the Bankhead Highway. The purpose of the meeting was to gauge interest in forming a Texas Pan-Bankhead association.
The PCHC reviewed several applications for new historical markers throughout the County, all of which have been approved by the THC.
Residents of Parker County can become members of the PCHC. Log onto the Parker County website at https://www.parkercountytx.com/ and click on the "County Historical Commission Application" to complete the application.
Visit their Facebook page or website at http://www.parkerchc.org/ to see unique drone footage of the Courthouse and the Pythian Home and lots of other information.
