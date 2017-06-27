Couts treating festival visitors to peachy good time

It's great and it helps do great things.
It's peach flavored ice cream, served each year at the Parker County Peach Festival by members of Couts United Methodist Church. When the Festival opens its gates on July 8, among the most popular items folks will be seeking out will be that delicious delicacy.
And though it took a little more work this year, the folks at Couts can once again be thanked for bringing that creamy goodness to a hot summer day.
"This year we had a new challenge. Because of the incredibly mild winter, there were virtually no peaches to buy until around June 15," said Cindy Hott, Couts member for more than four decades. "We’ve truly hit the ground running and had our first peach ice cream makin’ on Saturday, June 17. By July 8, we hope to have 250 gallons to take to the Festival."
Couts servers can be found at three locations, York Avenue in the parking lot across the street from Something Special Boutique, in the Northwest corner of the square, and at Weatherford High School by the Outback workout facility for the Peach Peddle.
Peach ice cream has long been associated with Parker County's renowned annual event. Couts took over duties in 2007 after Central Christian Church had been the provider for years before.
"It's just fun. We've got people who like to help make it, and some love selling it," said Couts Pastor Matt Hall. "It's hot, but it sure is fun."
Faced with the prospect of no peach ice cream, Couts members stepped forward and took over the project. In the spring of 2007, the church asked some members to bring their ice cream machines to the church. They started with 14 ice cream freezers.
"When they were all running, the sound in the kitchen was amazing," Hott said.
"The first year we burned up three ice cream freezers and four the next year. The following year we bought new freezers. The year after that, a member came up with the idea of renting a soft serve ice cream machine."
After discovering the ease, Couts officials bought their own machine. Soon they were making over 200 gallons, and last year they made 300 gallons.
Still, you'd better hurry if you want some. Some years they are sold out by early afternoon.
"I think it's supposed to be hot again this year, so we'll have 250 gallons ready to go," Hall said.
On the rare occasions they do have ice cream left over, they usually take it to the police and fire stations to donate it to the folks who serve the community. They also take some to the emergency room at the hospital, Hall said.
"Peach ice cream is one of the favorite, must have items at the Festival," said Tammy Gazzola with the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce. "That sweet, cold treat hits the spot on a hot July day. And I also think folks really enjoy it because it’s not something you find every day. It is an extra special summer bonus.
"We greatly appreciate the people of Couts working so hard to make the peach ice cream and sharing it with our thousands of visitors."
Hall said people come from all over for the Peach Festival, and they love the peach ice cream.
"We have people come by our booths and they've driven an hour or better - and they tell us one of the main reasons," Hall said. "There's a lot of bikers at the Peach Peddle and they're looking for their ice cream at the end of their ride."
Hutton's Farm in Weatherford is where Couts usually buys the peaches for the Festival. Through the years, the recipe has changed.
"We are constantly trying to improve the taste and improve the way it freezes," Hott said.
She said the latest recipe was developed four or five years ago and has sweet condensed milk, corn syrup, heavy whipping cream, as well as a number of other ingredients.
"It’s not the cheapest way to make it, but it sure is Parker County good," she said with emphasis.
Many people in the congregation spend a lot of time making peach puree and peach ice cream during the months of June and July. It’s a great time for Fellowship and some years they have had friendly competition among the Sunday School Classes to see how many gallons each class can make.
They even rent extra freezers locally to be able to store the ice cream until the day of the Festival.
The money that is made from Peach Festival is used for several outreach ministries in the church. It goes to help fund vacation Bible school each summer so it can be attended free, a youth mission Trip, (this year is in Oklahoma at the time of this article), and also to help with packing events for one of the church's Mission Projects, Kids Against Hunger, Parker County.
"It's a way for us to give back to the community, but it also really helps our church ministries," Hall said.
"Peaches are a blessing, and this is a big part of the ministry of our church - and people just love it," said Couts member Becky Bond, one of the ice cream makers.
Hall said Couts has also used proceeds to help other ministries, such as Grace House, Center of Hope, Manna Storehouse.
"It’s a lot of work but is certainly worth the effort," Hott said. "We are able to help share the gospel, help people in need at home and abroad, and provide food for hungry children."
And bring a lot of smiles to a lot of faces on a hot day in July.
"Watching people enjoy it is the best part," said Larry Van Hoozer, who has been involved since Couts took over.
"What's neat is the little kids that will set on the curb and eat," added fellow longtime church member and participant Clent Collier.
And Hall has his own favorite part of the whole process.
"My favorite part is the testing when we're making it," He said with a laugh. "Everybody wants that job."
