Cities plan celebration to light up everybody’s Fourth

For the second consecutive year the City of Weatherford will present Spark In The Park located at 317 Santa Fe Dr. The event will offer live music, food trucks and one of the largest fireworks display in North Texas. Festivities will begin at 4 p.m. lasting until 10 p.m., July 4.
Musical entertainment will be performed by Josh Weathers and headlined by Wade Bowen at the Heritage Park Amphitheater.
The firework display will be viewable within a three to four mile radius beginning at approximately 9 p.m. Fireworks will be launched approximately 600 – 700 feet in the sky with the largest viewing radius in Parker County. Official designated viewing locations include Heritage Park and Weatherford College.
“We knew we wanted to do something bigger and better for our community to enjoy,” said Director of Parks, Recreation and Special Events Shannon Goodman. “The public will have the opportunity to see our firework display from miles away, which will probably be viewable from surrounding communities that are in close proximity to Weatherford. We are excited that nationally known musical guests will also play live music at the Weatherford amphitheater located in Heritage Park before the firework display. Overall, the public will walk away wanting to come back again next year.”
Food and alcohol will be made available for purchase at the Heritage Park Amphitheater with tailgating in the north and south parking lot for those who decide to come early.
“We recommend that the public arrive early to find a premier seating location before larger crowds arrive later in the evening,” said Special Events Coordinator Michael Howard. “This event is being made possible by many of our partners and Spark in the Park has become the area’s newest tradition.”
Spark in the Park is free to the public. Free shuttle service will be provided to the public with parking available at Heritage Park and Weatherford College. For more information about the event, contact Special Events Coordinator Michael Howard at 817- 598-4034 or mhoward@weatherfordtx.gov.
For more detail visit: experinceweatherford.com/sparkinthepark.
Boomin’ 4th
The City of Hudson Oaks, is bringing again what has arguably become one of the most popular Fourth of July events in North Texas: Boomin’ 4th.
On Tuesday, July 4, the Gene L. Voyles Park in Hudson Oaks will be transformed for the big Independence Day event, celebrating the nation's birthday, all 241.
Kicking off the entertainment at 6 p.m. will be the Boomin' 4th Battle of the Bands winner Two Far Gone, followed by recording artists Jason Eady and Courtney Patton headlining at 8 p.m. A recognition of all military branches will follow honoring veterans. Wrapping up the night at approximately 9:15 p.m. will be 25 minutes of spectacular, choreographed fireworks extravaganza.
"We're very excited for this year's edition of Boomin' 4th,” Patrick Lawler, city administrator said. “In addition to the great fireworks, we're proud to have Jason and Courtney providing musical entertainment that's a perfect fit for a family-friendly environment.”
City officials ask to bring your family and friends, wear your red, white and blue, grab your lawn chairs, and head over to Gene L. Voyles Park, 210 Hudson Oaks Drive in Hudson Oaks. The family-fun-filled event will offer festivities for all ages, arts and crafts, face painting, live music and food vendors; serving hot dogs, BBQ, tacos, snow cones, ice cream and much more.
This traditional, patriotic salute is free and open to the community. Park at the Hudson Oaks WalMart, exit 411 off of westbound I-20, and ride the free shuttle bus to the event. The shuttles will start at 5:30 p.m. and run until 10:15 p.m.
“There is no better place to celebrate Independence Day than Boomin' 4th,” Mayor Pat Deen said. “It is the premier fireworks show in Parker County, and it would not be possible without the support of our great sponsors and community partners. It takes a true team effort to make this event so special.
Ice chests are welcome, but no glass bottles or pop-up tents, please. Come early for the perfect spot; bring your lawn chairs and blankets.
The City wishes to offer special thanks to fireworks sponsors Jerry’s GM and Charlie Gilchrist’s Southwest Ford, stage sponsor Imperial Construction and event sponsors Freedom Powersports and WalMart.
Lance Winter: 817-390-7274
Twitter @LanceWinter
Comments