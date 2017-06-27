Family, travels await WISD administrator in retirement

When Kathy Ray arrived in Weatherford two and a half years ago, she never imagined she’d be saying goodbye so soon.
But they say the best laid plans often go awry.
Ray, Weatherford ISD’s Deputy Superintendent, has decided to retire in wake of recent life events that got her thinking now would be the right time. Ray said her mother’s rapid health decline and ultimate death made her re-examine her priorities.
"I have always been career-minded and career-driven and sometimes even put my work in front of my family," the 59-year-old Ray said. "I realized I needed, and wanted, to be with my family in East Texas."
Ray was hired in late 2014 to replace Holly Teague, who left to take a position at another district. At the time, Ray had been assistant superintendent for personnel, instruction and administration at Stephenville ISD since 2009. Prior to that, she was superintendent at Zavalla ISD from 2005-2008 and has spent a total of 37 years in education.
"I certainly didn’t intend to be here for only two and a half years but I’ve learned that priorities can change," Ray said, admitting she’d even had a house built in Weatherford. "But I am looking at what God’s put in front of me and He’s said this is what you’re going to be doing."
The "doing" Ray intends is to continue to help others, whether it be with their education or if they need clothes or backpacks. Ray says when she settles back in to where she calls home – Palestine – she will get to work in a different way.
"I have things I want to do but my mother was always very involved and I want to volunteer myself," she said. "I plan to find my niche to help out in any way I can."
Other than being with family and volunteering, Ray said she’ll be doing some traveling. Her first trip? Nantucket Island.
"Frank [Ray’s longtime partner] and I planned to go in the fall; little did we know it’d be a retirement trip," she said. "My favorite author Elin Hildebrand lives there and writes about it and friendship and that’s so important to me that I just wanted to go there."
Ray also said she plans to travel with two girlfriends who she’s known most of her life but hasn’t had the chance to spend as much time with as she would like.
"I am looking forward to experiences that I haven’t had before, both with them and independently," she said. "I am fortunate to be in a position to do it."
At the last WISD Board of Trustees meeting June 12, Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Hanks thanked Ray for her years of service, not only to WISD but to the education community overall. Hanks said after her 37 years of service to school children in Texas that she was "going to do something for herself."
"We are very proud of her and the work that she’s done for the kids here in WISD and across the state," Hanks said. "The different roles she’s played from classroom teacher to superintendent of schools…she’s done it all and she’s been phenomenal. We wish her the best of luck."
Ray said, looking back, she wouldn’t change anything.
"I have loved every minute of it; it’s been wonderful," Ray said. "I love the kids, the teachers, the administrators and seeing everyone get what they need. It’s been a blessing."
Ray said she’ll miss being a part of the educational process from board policy to new programs. She said she’ll miss seeing Weatherford continue to develop but that she is proud of the time she spent there.
"I am so thankful I was here and for the friends I’ve made," she said. "I am proud to have been a part of this special district and I wish all the best for Weatherford ISD."
Ray’s last day at WISD is at the end of August. She added that she plans to teach some online graduate courses in the fall at both Stephen F. Austin and Tarleton State, something she has done before.
