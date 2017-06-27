John J. Hamilton log cabin receives special marker

Sitting in the shade among a cluster of Live Oak trees rest the latest building in Weatherford to received special designation from the Texas Historical Commission.
The John J. Hamilton log cabin, located at 1333 Holland Lake Dr., was recognized for its historical significance during a ceremony on June 19.
Bill Warren spoke on behalf of the Parker County Historical Commission, who pursued the marker.
"The cabin once stood sat on the southeast corner of Walnut and Church Streets," Warren told those attending. "It had been sitting there a long time and even had a tenant living in it."
Warren said that Phil Hobson then purchased the property and was going to move the structure when he made a shocking discovery. As Hobson began pulling down some of the walls, he discovered the log cabin - underneath it.
"The modern day construction covered both the inside and outside of the cabin," Warren said.
Following the revelation, Hobson gave the buildings to the Parker County Heritage Society. It was carefully dissembled by Charlie Wood and members of the city's parks department and relocated to its present location at Holland Lake.
Warren read the inscription on the marker telling that Hamilton, who was born in 1805, settled in the area in 1855. He was one of the petitioners for the creation of Parker County.
In 1856 Hamilton purchased two town lots in the township of Weatherford. That same year he and his wife Suzanne became founding members of the Christian Church where Hamilton eventually became the minister.
A city census showed Hamilton built the two-room log cabin on the property by 1858. He continued to officiate at the Christian Church until 1863 when his two sons were killed by Native Americans at Patrick Creek, located 10-12 miles south of Weatherford. In their grief, the couple left Parker County moving to Johnson County and abandoning the home. In 1880, E.O. Engstrum purchased the property from "an unknown owner" for $6.25 in back taxes.
"Being recognized by the Texas Historical Commission is a big honor and represents Weatherford's rich history that cannot be found anywhere else in Texas," said City Manager Sharon Hayes in a release. "Being recognized in such a way that memorializes our history is both humbling and momentous for our community."
Although the John J. Hamilton log cabin currently sits in Holland Lake Park, plans include moving the structure to the Doss Heritage and Culture Center. This relocation will provide a central location to preserve its history and provide a location close to one of Weatherford's largest museums. Relocation date has not yet been determined.
Lance Winter: 817-390-7274
Twitter: @LanceWinter
Comments