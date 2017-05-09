Weatherford’s historic square set for new building

Almost a year to the day since the demolition of one of Weatherford’s most historic buildings, signs of change will gradually become more visible at the corner of Palo Pinto and Houston Streets.
Attorney Jim Eggleston, of Eggleston and King Law Firm, announced during a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, plans for the new Houston Place - a business complex to be built in downtown Weatherford,
“It’s been a long time coming,” Eggleston said. “The biggest challenge going forward is logistical; this is a small space to operate machinery and construct a building.”
Not getting frustrated was also hard, Eggleston said, because of eagerness to start the project.
“So the challenge has been waiting,” he said. “But we’ve gotten complete support from the City and working with Plains Capital Bank has been great. We’re excited to get going.”
Eggleston told the crowd gathered for the event that the goal was to be finished with the project in 270 days but that he hopes to be done a little earlier - between Christmas and New Year’s.
Weatherford Mayor Craig Swancy said he was excited to see the new development.
“This is the beginning of a new start for downtown,” Swancy said. “It’s going to be a beautiful building; something everyone can be proud of.”
City Manager Sharon Hayes echoed similar sentiments.
“We’re excited to see this,” she said. “Downtown is the heartbeat of this community and it’s important we honor that heritage.”
Lynn Mills of Providence Title, who will occupy two-thirds of the bottom floor of the three-story building, said she believed the atmosphere will be good for her business.
“I’m a hometown girl so to see young people coming in, wanting to make a difference on the square - and they love the square - means a lot to us,” she said.
Eggleston said his law firm will occupy the top floor while real estate company Ranch Capital Partners will take the majority of the second floor.
Along with Providence Title, the bottom floor will also house a new upscale Italian restaurant, Zeno’s On The Square.
The new construction is the result of record-breaking rainfall that occurred on Nov. 30, 2015. It was around 1 a.m. that day, part of a wall on the 130-year-old building collapsed onto Palo Pinto Street.
“The interior walls were mostly stacked rock with sand and limestone used as mortar,” said Jack Eggleston, part of the law firm that was the last business to occupy the building. “It was held together by gravity for 130 years. The exterior wall kept it together along with the interior framing. But vibrations, old wood and rain eventually won out.”
Jack said contractors secured the building, did the engineering and inspections, provided alternatives for repair and reconstruction and worked with the City and surrounding building owners.
“As we began to get engineering reports and looking closely at repairs, it became clear that the cost of repairs as offered by the insurance company would not make the building safe for occupancy,” he said.
At that point, he said, tearing it down was the only option.
“Too many other issues with the building were caused by that damage, unseen on the north side of the building, and the requirements by the City for safety could not be paid for out of insurance proceeds," he added.
Jim said he hope the new building continues a revival of the downtown buildings that he, Tom Moncrief and others have been deeply committed to.
“Not every historical building can be saved, but those that replace them should also reflect the heritage and culture of our city,” Jim said. “I know from visiting with Tom and others - we are not stopping - we see the value and the importance of downtown. We intend to keep going and do our best to solidify the physical spaces and structures of Downtown for another 100 years. The spirit and the attitude are already here.”
