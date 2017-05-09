AHS students work to help the world

Through its many successes, Aledo High School (AHS) is well-known throughout the state and nation.
Now, Stan Reid and his students are connecting AHS to the rest of the world.
Reid is the sponsor of the AHS Junior World Affairs Council, a group of students working together to help connect youngsters around the globe. It is part of the World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth, a dynamic organization that brings international awareness and cross-cultural understanding to the North Texas community. Among the ways they do this is presenting distinguished international figures year-round for in-depth interpretations of global events.
"I’ve been a member of the World Affairs Council since 2006 and started the Aledo JWAC that year as sponsor," Reid said. "Our students have attended leadership conferences, International Career Day, speaker forums with international leaders from the business world, military leaders, entrepreneurs, writers, authors, and governmental leaders, Pulitzer Prize winners, Nobel Peace prize winners and world leaders.
This school year, the AHS JWAC teamed with the Pulsera Project, a unique, nonprofit organization that educates, empowers and connects Nicaraguan youth and Central American artists with students in more than 1,600 U.S. schools, according to AHS JWAC President Thomas Hampton. It helps combat poverty through the sale of handcrafted bracelets, also known as "pulseras" in Spanish.
"We really enjoyed being able to work with the Pulsera Project, it was truly an eye-opening experience," said Hampton. "It was most certainly a blessing for all that were involved, and if offered, we would most certainly do it again in a heartbeat."
This was the second year that the Aledo JWAC, which has 12 active members, has participated in the Pulsera Project. The first year – two years ago – they sold $300 worth of bracelets. This year they sold $1,045 worth of bracelets for Nicaraguan artisans.
The World Affairs Council presents around 100 programs annually, primarily focusing on the international aspects of business, politics, culture and foreign policy. With the goal of connecting North Texas with the world, the Council has been educating Metroplex citizens on global affairs since 1951.
Today, it serves as a gateway to the world for the region, offering an impressive range of programs and events for the public and its 4,000 members. The Council takes education directly into North Texas schools through its International Education Program.
Additionally, it coordinates visits to North Texas of delegations and leaders from around the world through the International Visitor Program and the City of Dallas Office of Protocol.
Highlights include:
▪ International Career Day for 700 area high school students
▪ Topical student forums featuring world water, landmines, genocide, human rights and more.
▪ Academic WorldQuest competition with 80-plus teams of four students competing for trophies, prizes, and an expense paid trip to Washington D.C. to represent DFW at the National WorldQuest at Georgetown.
▪ Cultural events and ad hoc trips.
▪ Free speakers both on and off campus.
▪ International service projects.
"I have traveled to three continents, participated as a teaching fellow to Turkey and Morocco with the Council and represented the Council at teacher workshops and seminars," Reid said. "By far, the Council has been the most fulfilling and rewarding professional group that I’ve been associated with in my 35 years' experience as an educator."
