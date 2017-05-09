Protesting your property value appraisal? What to do and how to do it　

Parker County Government is not the entity that appraises and sets values on property within Parker County.
▪ The Parker County Appraisal District, a separate entity, appraises property values, sends out property tax bills and collects property taxes for all of the taxing entities in Parker County.
▪ Each taxing entity sets a tax rate that impacts your final bill.
▪ The Parker County Appraisal District is located at 1108 Santa Fe Dr. in Weatherford and can be reached by phone at 817-596-0077.
▪ If you feel that your property has been valued incorrectly, you must file a written notice of protest with the Appraisal Review Board (ARB) before May 31 or 30 days from the date the appraisal district notice is delivered, whichever is later. If mailed it must be postmarked by May 31. The form can also be delivered in person. Click below to download the Notice of Protest Form.
▪ You can also file an online protest through the Appraisal District’s Web Site, www.isouthwestdata.com/parkercad/
To do so go to the site and follow these steps:
1. Search account to be protested by name, account, etc.
2. Once you have found your property click on the View Property link on the left side.
3. Click on the File Notice of Protest for this Property link, located on the upper right portion of the page.
4. Follow through prompts.
▪ After filing your protest, you will receive written notice of the date, time and place for a formal hearing with the ARB. At the formal hearing, the ARB listens to both the taxpayer and the chief appraiser. You may discuss your objections about your property value, exemptions and special appraisal in a hearing with the ARB. Most appraisal districts, however, will informally review your protest with you and try to resolve your concerns prior to a hearing. Check with the Parker County Appraisal District for details.
▪ Once the ARB rules on a protest, it sends a written order by certified mail. If you are dissatisfied with the ARB’s findings, you have the right to appeal the decision to District Court. Before filing an appeal with District Court, the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts advises consulting with an attorney to determine if the case has merit. If you go ahead with appealing through District Court, you must file your petition for review with the District Court within 60 days of receiving the notice of determination from the ARB. You also must make a partial payment of taxes usually the amount of taxes that are not in dispute, before the delinquency date. For more information visit the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Appraisal Protests and Appeals web page at http://www.window.state.tx.us/taxinfo/proptax/protests.html
Comments