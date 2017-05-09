Parent Climate survey to poll for improvements and district success

Parents of students in the Aledo Independent School District should have received an e-mail invitation on May 7 that encourages them to respond to a confidential and anonymous climate survey of the District. Accumulated responses will be used for goal-setting at individual campuses and at the District level for the 2017-’18 school year and beyond. The electronic surveys must be returned no later than midnight on June 1.
“This climate survey gives our parents a chance to be heard,” said AISD Deputy Superintendent Lynn McKinney. “We hope many of our parents will respond so that we can continue to improve our services to students.”
McKinney also said the survey is developed with the help of an outside firm which will gather the feedback and develop a report of the results.
“We do not see individual responses at the District level; the results are compiled and then the reports are supplied to us,” she said. “This ensures total confidentiality and anonymity by survey respondents.”
Parents with children at more than one campus will have the opportunity to rate each campus, its atmosphere of respectfulness and safety, and comment on strengths and areas of improvement. The survey also includes a section for rating the District as a whole.
“Thank you for sharing your child with us,” McKinney said. “We look forward to reviewing your responses.”
Any interested parent with children in Aledo ISD schools who does not receive an e-mail survey will be able to go to the District website (www.aledo.schoolfusion.us) and click on the Parent Survey link on the left-hand side of the page.
