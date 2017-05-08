Weatherford News

May 08, 2017 1:45 PM

Small plane crashes in rural Parker County

By Richard A. Hunter

Media and Communications/Safety Ed.

Texas Department of Public Safety

WEATHERFORD – Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were notified of a downed aircraft in southwestern Parker County approximately six miles east of Brock. The incident occurred May 8 at approximately 9:30 a. m.

A 34-year-old male student pilot and 68-year-old male instructor were the only occupants on board the aircraft at the time of the crash. Both sustained minor injuries but were not transported to a hospital.

According to the instructor the fixed wing, single engine, 1978 Beechcraft Beech Sport 150 aircraft lost power during the flight and went down in a wooded area between FM 1189 and Old Dennis Road. The aircraft had departed Granbury Regional Airport at approximately 8:45 a.m. for a training flight.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Traffic Safety Board have been notified and will be conducting an investigation into the crash.

