May 06, 2017 9:39 PM

Parker County election results tabulated

By Lance Winter

Parker County election result finals:

Peaster ISD, Vote for 2

James Hotopp - 146

Parker Johnson - 84

Chuck Bratcher - 160

Michael Bowling - 155

Proposition Peaster ISD, Vote for 1

For - 175

Against - 245

Proposition 1 EMS 6, Vote for 1

For - 43

Against - 19

Proposition 2 EMS 6, Vote for 1

For - 46

Against - 16

Proposition 1 EMS 6A, Vote for 1

For - 44

Against - 28

Proposition 2 EMS 6A, Vote for 1

For - 23

Against - 49

Council Member Place 1, City of Weatherford

Darwin Yeary - 122

Jeff Robinson - 477

City Council Place 4, City of Springtown

Robert E. Wilson - 65

Richelle Pruitt - 101

Trustee, Place 2 Azle ISD

Clay Doyle - 67

Robert Seals - 34

City of Reno - Mayor

Eric Hunter - 172

Lynda Stokes - 78

Morris Pruitt - 19

Gilbert Flipper Morrow - 4

Council Member Place 2, City of Reno

John “JB” Basham - 153

Skyler R. Gonser - 105

Council Member Place 4, City of Reno

Meredith Hull - 42

Darrel Allen - 83

Larry Trammell - 129

Aledo ISD Board of Trustees, Place 6

David Denman - 609

Julie Turner - 830

Mayor of Willow Park

Doyle Moss - 332

Gene Martin - 285

Willow Park City Council, Place 2

Amy Fennell - 330

Zach Pettigrew - 265

Weatherford College Board of Trustees, Place 2

Judy McAnally - 1,932

Scott Butler - 1,010

Weatherford College Board of Trustees, Place 6

Sue Coody - 1,771

Frank Martin - 1,328

Weatherford College Board of Trustees, Place 7

Lela Morris - 1,709

Richard Bowers - 1,321

Adoption of a local sales and use tax Proposition Emergency Service District 1

For - 595

Against - 381

Proposition 1 Dennis, For Incorporation

For - 79

Against - 8

Commissioners Dennis, Vote for 2

Cameron Cullum - 20

Rick Jeanes - 53

John McCarthy - 66

Brock West, Vote for 1

For incorporation - 87

Against incorporation - 4

Commissioners Brock West, Vote for 2

Matthew Heistermann - 54

Scott Drillette - 76

Ralph Walker - 29

