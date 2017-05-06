Parker County election results tabulated

Parker County election result finals:
Peaster ISD, Vote for 2
James Hotopp - 146
Parker Johnson - 84
Chuck Bratcher - 160
Michael Bowling - 155
Proposition Peaster ISD, Vote for 1
For - 175
Against - 245
Proposition 1 EMS 6, Vote for 1
For - 43
Against - 19
Proposition 2 EMS 6, Vote for 1
For - 46
Against - 16
Proposition 1 EMS 6A, Vote for 1
For - 44
Against - 28
Proposition 2 EMS 6A, Vote for 1
For - 23
Against - 49
Council Member Place 1, City of Weatherford
Darwin Yeary - 122
Jeff Robinson - 477
City Council Place 4, City of Springtown
Robert E. Wilson - 65
Richelle Pruitt - 101
Trustee, Place 2 Azle ISD
Clay Doyle - 67
Robert Seals - 34
City of Reno - Mayor
Eric Hunter - 172
Lynda Stokes - 78
Morris Pruitt - 19
Gilbert Flipper Morrow - 4
Council Member Place 2, City of Reno
John “JB” Basham - 153
Skyler R. Gonser - 105
Council Member Place 4, City of Reno
Meredith Hull - 42
Darrel Allen - 83
Larry Trammell - 129
Aledo ISD Board of Trustees, Place 6
David Denman - 609
Julie Turner - 830
Mayor of Willow Park
Doyle Moss - 332
Gene Martin - 285
Willow Park City Council, Place 2
Amy Fennell - 330
Zach Pettigrew - 265
Weatherford College Board of Trustees, Place 2
Judy McAnally - 1,932
Scott Butler - 1,010
Weatherford College Board of Trustees, Place 6
Sue Coody - 1,771
Frank Martin - 1,328
Weatherford College Board of Trustees, Place 7
Lela Morris - 1,709
Richard Bowers - 1,321
Adoption of a local sales and use tax Proposition Emergency Service District 1
For - 595
Against - 381
Proposition 1 Dennis, For Incorporation
For - 79
Against - 8
Commissioners Dennis, Vote for 2
Cameron Cullum - 20
Rick Jeanes - 53
John McCarthy - 66
Brock West, Vote for 1
For incorporation - 87
Against incorporation - 4
Commissioners Brock West, Vote for 2
Matthew Heistermann - 54
Scott Drillette - 76
Ralph Walker - 29
