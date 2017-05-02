Couple plans to travel to Central America for MS treatment option

What would you not do for a loved one? More importantly, what would you not do for a loved one who’s suffering?
B.J. Sharp doesn’t have to wonder about his answer to those questions because he’s living his worst-case scenario.
In just a matter of a few weeks, the gregarious 40-year old, who has worked for the Parker County Sheriff’s Department almost half his life, will be headed to Panama City, Panama with his childhood sweetheart and wife of 20 years, Karen. Once there, the couple are praying for the outcome they’re looking for.
In 2003, Karen was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). She said she’d been having frequent migraines when she decided to go see her doctor.
“He suggested I have an MRI to make sure everything was good,” Karen recalled. “Of course it was abnormal.”
At the urging of her doctor, Karen went to Fort Worth for additional tests and eventually on to U.T. Dallas.
“After a couple of months, they diagnosed me with MS; they sort of left it to me - my treatment options - and if I wanted to begin a medicine regimen,” Karen said. “They gave me a packet containing information about MS and I came home and laid my Bible on it and said, ‘Lord it’s yours.’”
Still, worried about some of the side effects, Karen decided to hold off on the battery of medicine recommended since her symptoms were not regular.
“When we first found out, our daily lives really didn’t change a lot,” B.J. said. “[Karen] was still working and everything was functioning as normal.”
That was until about five years later.
To say the couple had a rough 2007 was an understatement. Karen’s dad passed away that year and, months later, in June of 2008 the two welcomed home a baby girl.
It was during that time Karen’s symptoms returned with a vengeance. Doctors hypothesized that because of Karen’s severe emotional stress her condition worsened quickly.
“It was like the bottom fell out,” B.J. said. “Nevertheless, we continued researching alternative treatments to this disease. Besides, the medicine for MS is not to reverse it, it’s to slow it down.”
Karen quit her job at the bank in 2016 and believes that becoming more sedentary didn’t help her.
While receiving acupuncture treatments, Karen became aware of an alternative procedure that helped other MS patients, stem cell treatment.
“I’ve spoken to almost a half dozen people that have had this procedure and it’s all positive,” Karen said.
The only problem is that the treatment is in Panama City.
“You read the stories of the people that have gone there...it’s been different for everyone, still some have seen improvements almost immediately,” B.J. said. “One man flew there in a wheelchair and walked back onto the plane when he left.”
The stem cells are from the umbilical cord and treatment isn’t cheap, running at $30,000. But that’s when that first question rattled in B.J.’s brain - what would you not do for a loved one?
“Some people look at us and say, ‘what if it doesn’t work?’ I weigh on the other side and say what if it does does and she gets her life back?” B.J said. “What if she’s able to do things with her children again?”
Curtis Tucker, pastor of Westwood Christian Fellowship where the Sharps attend church, said he was “excited about the prospects.”
“I know this is a huge investment for them,” Tucker said. “But if they didn’t try, I think they’d always be asking, ‘What if?’”
So, on July 31, the two will head to Central America where Karen will remain for a week. A Go Fund Me account has been established to help the couple with expenses. Already the response has been tremendous.
“The support that has come in has been phenomenal,” B.J. said. “I can’t tell folks how much we appreciate it.”
Karen can no longer drive and said it was hard for her to ask for help.
“There’s no secrets now,” she said. “But in some ways it’s freeing. I’ve had people come up to me and say they had no idea what I was going through.”
To learn more about Karen’s story or to make a donation visit her Go Fund Me page at http://www.gofundme.com/panama-bound-conquering-ms. Or for a tax deductible donation, mail in your contribution to: Westwood Christian Fellowship, P.O. Box 657 Weatherford,Texas, 76086. In the memo line write Benevolence - Karen. Or to reach out to B.J., email him at westwoodmm@yahoo.com
Lance Winter: 817-390-7274
Twitter: @LanceWinter
Other ways to help:
A Pop-Up Party! Conquering MS for Karen Pop-Up Boutique and BBQ meal sale, May 18th 7pm-9pm at Simply You Salon, 1830 North Main St. Weatherford. Ssupport t-shirts will also be for sale.
To contact B.J., or to just leave a word of encouragement, email him at westwoodmm@yahoo.com
