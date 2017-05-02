Festival to celebrate Shakespeare at new amphitheater

It is going to be a lot of fun. It is not going to be something to miss.
Theatre Off The Square (TOTS) in Weatherford will present its first Shakespeare Festival at the Heritage Park Amphitheater area Saturday (May 6) from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The day's activities will be highlighted by two TOTS performances of William Shakespeare's "Taming of the Shrew" at 2 and 8 p.m. Best of all, everything is free.
"It's one of Shakespeare's finest comedy's, light and frivolous," said Edwina Himes, the show's director. "We wanted to give our guests a fun taste of Shakespeare's wit."
Himes, who is on the city of Weatherford's Parks and Recreation Board, said once plans were made for the amphitheater, which opened last year, she immediately thought of putting a Shakespeare play on the stage.
"Honestly, the whole event was Edwina's idea," said Laurie Jones, executive director of TOTS. "The City Parks Department contacted Theatre Off The Square several times during the planning stages of the amphitheater to get our opinions about various matters concerning the design. So, Edwina's idea of doing Shakespeare to utilize the venue made sense.
"Shakespeare in the Park is something everyone is familiar with. It is good for Theatre Off The Square to venture into new territory. We've not done anything like this before."
The day will also include children's activities, vendors, and food trucks from Shep's, and and Juilie Beans Ice Cream. From 11:30 to 1:30 there will be an English dance demonstration with participation from the crowd.
The cast of the show includes Kate (the shrew), played by Amanda Stevens. Her "tamer," Petruchio, will be played by Weatherford High English teacher and local Shakespeare aficionado Adam Kullman.
"I want all the wonderful residents of Parker County know we have an active and thriving Theater group in town," Himes said.
"The Festival has the potential to be a very fun day for families. There are things to eat, activities to do and see, and of course, 'The Taming of the Shrew' to top it all," Jones said.
"Weatherford is growing, so must the activities and entertainment grow for citizens. Theatre Off The Square is in existence to improve the quality of life in our community. This festival does just that."
