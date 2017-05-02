Fallen officers to be honored on National Police Memorial Day

The Weatherford Pastors Alliance for Disaster Response and Emergency (PADRE) Group and the Weatherford Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association (WCPAAA) invite the community to attend a special Police Memorial Day event to pay homage to officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty and pay tribute to their families. The event will be held Monday, May 15, at 6:30 p.m., located at 378 Jack Borden Way (Heritage Park Amphitheater).
The Weatherford Police Department Honor Guard will post the colors and perform a special 21 gun salute to honor all of the fallen officers. Special guest speakers Gina Medlin and Joyce Wisdom will share their personal stories as family members of fallen officers. Gina’s husband, Darren Medlin was killed in the line of duty on Saturday, June 12, 2004 working to protect the citizens of Grapevine from intoxicated drivers. More information can be found about Officer Darren Medlin at: http://www.grapevinetexas.gov/473/Officer-Memorial. Joyce’s son, Brent Wisdom was killed in the line of duty on Wednesday, September 2, 1992 by an intoxicated driver. Brent was assisting a disabled motorist as a Fort Worth police officer when he was struck by the intoxicated driver. More information can be found about Officer Brent Wisdom at: https://www.odmp.org/officer/389-officer-brent-david-wisdom.
In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. National Police Week is a collaborative effort of many organizations dedicated to honoring America's law enforcement community…. (National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund)
The PADRE group and the WCPAAA encourage the public to come support officers nationwide that serve and protect the citizens of their community each day, and to remember those who have fallen serving their fellow man. For more information, please contact Chaplain Kent Marrs at 817-598-4329.
