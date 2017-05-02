TxDOT celebrates centennial with stop in Weatherford

It was taking a look back in time. On April 25 a refurbished 27-foot-long 1918 Liberty Truck rolled into Weatherford on the back of a trailer to help celebrate TxDOT’s 100 years of service in the Lone Star State. The truck was part of a traveling exhibit that highlighted the agency’s ongoing mission of connecting Texans to what matters most – the people they love and the places they need to be. Along with the truck, the exhibit featured historical photos and a visual timeline highlighting significant dates and achievements.
“This is to celebrate TxDOT’s centennial anniversary. In 1917 we formed as an agency with something like 10 employees and only 20 miles of roadway,” said TxDOT Public Information Officer, Val Lopez. “Currently we’re up to 11,000 employees with 80,000 lane miles of roadway.”
To commemorate the 100-year milestone, TxDOT invites the public to visit its centennial website at: www.dot.state.tx.us/txdot100/. The public is also invited to “Track the Truck” as it moves across the state as part of a traveling exhibit that tells the district-by-district story of the agency’s 100-year history.
The Liberty Truck will make other stops including: Stephenville, Keene and Fort Worth.
“We take a great deal of pride - this being our 100th year,” Lopez added. “Our mission is not over. We have many challenges ahead of us and we feel that we have the tools to meet those challenges.”
The TxDOT Story
Born as the Texas Highway Department on April 4, 1917, the earliest incarnation of the Texas Department of Transportation was tasked with a challenge that continues today – there’s a lot of ground to cover in Texas.
In its first nine months, the Texas Highway Department registered nearly 200,000 automobiles and drew the first official map showing the routes of 8,865 miles of improved roadways that would tie Texas together.
As Texas grew, so did the department’s responsibilities. In the 1970s, its scope would stretch beyond roads and highways to local and regional public transit providers. Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, the agency was assigned additional duties, including aviation and railroads along with ports and waterways. It also was given a new identity – the Texas Department of Transportation, or TxDOT for short.
Today, TxDOT continues to address the state’s ongoing and growing transportation needs. From its humble beginnings of 10 employees and a 1918 construction project creating a 20-mile road between Falfurrias and Encino to the world’s first precast network arch bridge in Fort Worth, TxDOT has grown into one of the state’s largest agencies with more than 11,000 team members maintaining 80,000 miles of Texas roadways.
It’s been a century of service and TxDOT looks forward to the next 100 years of connecting Texans to what matters most.
For media inquiries, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Val Lopez at Val.Lopez@txdot.gov or 817-370-6630.
