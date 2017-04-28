PCHD hires Randy Bacus as new CEO

Randy Bacus will serve as Parker County Hospital District’s new CEO. The formal announcement was made Thursday afternoon during the Board of Directors regular monthly meeting. The CEO role has been vacant since November of 2016 when then CEO Randall Young unexpectedly passed away. Brian Jackson, the Hospital District’s attorney has been fulfilling the interim role.
"The Board of Directors had a difficult time reaching a decision for the simple reason, we had so many talented and qualified applicants," said David Barbrick, PCHD Board President. "We are excited to have Mr. Bacus, with his rich history in healthcare and Rural Clinic experience to lead PCHD and maintain the quality of care our community has been accustomed to."
Bacus has over 25 years’ experience at the CEO/Administrator level in both for-profit and non-profit healthcare settings, most recently at North Texas Medical Center in Gainesville, Texas.
"I am really looking forward to working with the Board of Directors, I think they have done a very good job of managing the Hospital District," said Bacus prior to the formal announcement. "My two main goals will be to preserve the assets of the District in these very challenging times facing the healthcare industry and to develop the Hospital District to its full potential."
The mission of the Parker County Hospital District is to provide high quality healthcare services consistent with the needs of those they serve to promote a healthier community. The Hospital District currently manages Life Care EMS, Campbell Clinic, Parker County Medical Assistance Program and an Outreach Program.
Comments