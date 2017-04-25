New economic development council, strategy unveiled

In the shadow of scaffolding, bricklayers paused for a moment at the Shops in Willow Park when the announcement was made of the formation of a new economic development council and its strategy.
On Friday, business leaders and stakeholders in Parker County launched a new economic development initiative geared toward more cohesive and less fragmented growth.
"We’re not going to compete among cities, we’re going to work together," said Jim Eggleston, Chairman of the newly-formed Economic Development Council of Parker County. "A rising tide floats all boats."
Eggleston said he was “very passionate” about the purpose of the organization and that, as a group, they learned quickly that the economic base includes the entire county.
"The purpose of this entity is to pursue, enhance, maintain and promote economic development and commerce in Parker County," he said. "The Council intends to take a planned, non-political approach to seeking long-term economic growth of this Parker County and every community therein, focusing on quality growth with sustainable employment."
Eggleston said the organization wasn’t a "good old boys club" where it benefited just a few.
The target focus of the group is in commercial and light industrial sectors, as well as select large scale retail projects. Other activities the council will undertake will be calculated to retain and expand existing primary sector businesses and commercial activity and to promote and advertise the benefits of locating in Parker County.
"What you see is five-to-20 years down the road Parker County is going to be better place to be," he said. “We need everyone to come out and be a part of what we’re trying to do. We’re going to be proactive, we’re not going to wait for people to call; we’re not going to wait for them to come by."
He said the executive committee has already given $100,000 to the effort - "serious capital" according to Eggleston - to get a “serious director to do serious business.”
"We also want to be a resource,” he said. “If we need to go in and help with infrastructure, or help fund a piece of land, or answer a question about the employment base, then that’s what we’re going to do."
Eggleston said they were going to marshal their resources and put their best foot forward.
Pat Deen, Mayor of Hudson Oaks and an Advisory Director, said the idea began with a trip to South Texas.
"We do a great job with economic development in Hudson Oaks – we have an HEB coming and that’s good. In Willow Park, they have done well with the hospital and in Weatherford, Academy and others," Deen said. "We’ve had success in the county but we’re doing it in a fragmented way."
Deen said cities in the county are "friendly economic competitors" which was “great” and that most communities operate that way. But to work together and cohesively and look at how to take development to a new level and to bring high paying jobs to the area, he said will take bringing the communities together.
"We’ve came up with a solution when we visited Katy" he said. "They are similar to us with their proximity to Houston and us to Fort Worth."
Deen said it was not creating the wheel but taking a proven model to Parker County that he said, "fits like a glove."
"We’ve been working on this for almost a year," he said. "We need to stop with the fragmented growth. This will benefit all of Parker County."
Kyle Wilks of Wilks Development and a stakeholder in the organization said he believed that the group would become a great organization in the county.
"Having an organization like this that will bring jobs and opportunity to the county, in my mind, is phenomenal," Wilks said. "If I can be a part of it, sign me up every time. I’m excited about the future of Parker County.”
Ken Davis, Chairman of the Board of the Weatherford Economic Development Association said they support the organization "100 percent."
"This is a collaborative effort to bring each one of our strengths so that we can understand how to build a better community, a better county," Davis said. "We’re glad you’re here."
Natalie Parish, with Weatherford Regional Medical Center and executive board member, said on behalf of the hospital they were “delighted” to help bring development and opportunity to the county.
▪ Other executive committee members include: Tim Clark, Clark Real Estate group; Jeff Jones, Imperial Construction; and Jay Gibbs, First Financial Bank.
▪ At-large directors include George Mercer of T.G. Mercer Consulting Services.
▪ Advisory Directors: Pat Deen, Mayor of Hudson Oaks; James Hotopp, City of Weatherford.
▪ Partners: Chicken Express; Clark Real Estate Group; Durant Auto Group; Eggleston King, LLP; First National Bank; George/Amy Mercer; Imperial Construction; Ranch Capital Partners of Texas, LLC; Southwest Auto Group; Weatherford Regional Medical Center and Wilks Development.
The organization is working on a website where business owners and the community can learn about getting involved and also projects at hand. Those seeking information can contact the council at Info@parkercountyedc.com
Lance Winter: 817-390-7274
Twitter:@LanceWinter
