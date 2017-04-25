WC director retiring after 38 years

If nothing else, Nancy McVean is someone who knows how to exit in grand fashion.
Oh, but the long-time Weatherford College drama professor is so much more. She's a renowned college director, a world traveler, and a political advocate, among others.
And soon she'll be a retiree.
McVean is directing her final show after 38 years at Weatherford College. "The Christian" runs Thursday through Sunday at the Alkek Fine Arts Center on campus. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. the first three nights with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.
In typical McVean style, the show is both controversial and thought-provoking. It is the story of a minister who delivers some unsettling news to his congregation, believing God has instructed him, and their reaction.
A graduate of North Side High School in Fort Worth and subsequently Baylor University, Nancy found her way to Weatherford nearly four decades ago. She had been teaching at Western Hills High in Fort Worth when a friend told her of an opening at Weatherford College.
"I had never lived in a small town in my life. My parents lived in Seattle and Fort Worth, and I grew up in Fort Worth," she said, adding with a laugh, "But as you can see I guess I adapted pretty well."
Always a class clown, Nancy has always enjoyed making people laugh. However, she also knows how to make them cry, feel angry, happy, sad. It's what a good director does, and, well, one doesn't stay in one place through the administrations of five U.S. presidents and parts of two others without being good at what they do.
Nancy knew at a young age she wanted to get into show business. Like so many, her original aspirations were to become an actor, and she did make it to Los Angeles to give Hollywood a try.
"Two million people wanted the same goal as me," she said, chuckling.
So Nancy decided to teach and direct. She could still be involved in her dream of entertaining.
"I could still be in theatre - and it was a job with a salary," she said.
"I'm still having a hard time believing the time has come," Nancy said of retirement.
So why is this the right time? She answered without any hesitation.
"Mainly the guns," she said. "I just don't want to be in a class with guns."
She was referencing the new "campus carry" state law that will allow students to carry guns openly onto campus. Nancy is a strong advocate for more gun regulations.
"It's been a good run," she said. "That just helped me make the decision to retire."
Nancy recalled her early years at Weatherford College, admitting she never thought the relationship would last this long. However, she was told upon arrival that people hired by Weatherford College love to stay there.
"They did tell me that the only way to get hired is to wait until someone retires or dies," she said, smiling.
Since coming onboard, she has seen the school grow from a small campus to now having four campuses, including Decatur, Granbury and Mineral Wells.
"I remember back then we had one meeting room and all the faculty had breaks together. Now, I don't even know who's on the other side of campus," she said.
For nearly two decades Nancy taught and directed in a small theater that is now a classroom. In 1998 came the debut of what she considers the highlight of her career, the opening of the Alkek Center.
"When they first started building it I would come and stand in the foundation, taking it all in," she said. "I cried with joy. I would give people tours even before it was finished."
An only child, Nancy drew inspiration from her parents, whom she said had no entertainment background. She watched as a child while her father created a successful sheet metal business.
"He was just a great human being. I remember when I was a kid he had a business in the garage. It grew, and they were able to send me off to a good university," she said. "They were very supportive and humble."
Nancy has no children of her own, though she does proudly boast of her love for her dog. She considers all of her students, past and present, to be family and works hard to stay in touch with as many as possible.
"I've had some amazing students who have gone on to professional success," she said.
In fact, her replacement is a former student of hers, James Brownlee, who attended in the late 1990s.
"I'm thrilled. I would hate to turn over this to an unknown," Nancy said. "And he's one of the best students I've ever had."
Nancy has tried not to repeat shows over the years, but ironically one she recalled repeating was "All In The Timing." As for her favorite show, she said it was a production of the musical "1776" a few years ago.
"Obama was just elected president," she said.
A close second among her favorites, the 2011 production of "To Kill a Mockingbird."
"It's just one of the greatest stories ever told," she said. "And for us to be able to tell it again on our stage was an honor."
And Nancy added that there is not a show that she missed doing that she wishes she'd been able to direct.
"No, I've been free to do what I've wanted to do, and it's been a great run," she said. "If I wanted us to do a show, we got to do it. I am so thankful for that support."
And why is "The Christians" a fitting final show?
"I wanted to go out with a bang. When I saw it in Dallas, I said, 'This is it,'" Nancy said. "I'm really excited. My students are into it.
"It makes you sit up and take notice. It's a matter of interpretation of the scripture, something that has you thinking long after leaving the theater."
Following the Sunday matinee, leaders from three area churches will lead a discussion on the play.
While Weatherford College has been a giant part of her life, Nancy's life is far from over. She plans to do even more traveling, for example. In May she is taking a trip to Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand.
"I've just always been curious about that part of the world," she said.
Nancy's travels have included spending a month in Spain bicycling, traveling through Germany and England, hiking the Grand Canyon and through Mexico, swimming with whales, and camping out in Kenya.
"I heard lions roar at night," she said.
"I have seen a good chunk of the world either on a bicycle, hiking or backpacking," she said. "But because of the hours one has to keep as a director, I still missed a lot. So I'm going to explore."
And though she will no longer grace the theatre at Weatherford College - at least not daily - following this school year, she will be forever connected to the program. How does she want to be remembered?
"I want people to say I was kind and creative," she said, adding with a laugh, "and maybe to name something after me."
Comments