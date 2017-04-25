Beauty and the Beast, Jr. roars into Durant Auditorium

When it comes to performing, students at Mary Martin Elementary “go big or they go home” said Elizabeth Baker, their music teacher.
The thought of elementary-aged students performing a musical may sound anything but serious to most but these kids would tell you, think again.
“The kids have pretty high standards; they’re very serious about what they do,” she said. “We don’t mess around.”
Baker and her students are gearing up for a performance of Beauty and the Beast, Jr. this weekend and the commitment on behalf of her students is “unbelievable,” she said.
“This is our fifth year to perform a musical,” Baker said. “The kids do this all after school; more than 90 students are involved in this production so their committment goes beyond question.”
She said the interaction between cast members in the various grade levels is interesting. The way elementary schools are structured, students don't typically interact between grade levels during the school day very often except for a few mentoring situations.
“This performance is multi grade level - kindergarten through sixth grades - so it’s interesting to see the students come together for a common purpose,” Baker said. “Once they come to rehearsal a few times they’re hooked; then it’s like they become a family.”
But even Baker said she was surprised at the musicality and talent of this year’s performers.
“When I began at Mary Martin six years ago I was blown away by these kids,” she said. “I noticed all of these standout students that were unusually talented in music.”
She said she began thinking of a way to showcase their talent.
“The fifth graders today were kindergarteners then; even then I noticed how gifted they were,” she added.
Her biggest challenge Baker said is making sure that everyone involved in the production - no matter what the role - are made to feel vital and important. “Because they are,” she said.
Behind the scenes Baker referred to those helping her with this year’s performance as a tremendous asset.
“It’s an embarrassment of riches,” she said. “I have a mother who is a choreographer that helps me; another mother who is a brilliant set designer; a mother that is a cosmetologist who has taken over hair and makeup; even a mother that’s designed a wonderful website to help get the word out, and the list goes on."
The performance is about an hour and half, but with a intermission, attendees should budget for two hours. During the performance a scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior at WHS who is pursuing a degree in the performing arts.
“It’s been really neat,” Baker said. “Our first scholarship recipient comes back and interns for us, helping with rehearsals.”
The two night performance will be Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 beginning at 7 p.m. in the Durant Auditorium on the Weatherford High School campus. Tickets are $5 and are available at the door.
