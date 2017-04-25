National Day of Prayer near

The Parker County Ministerial Alliance along with the churches and community leaders of Parker County, invites everyone to join them in the observance of the 66th Annual National Day of Prayer.
This year’s event will be on May 4th at 6:30 pm in the Amphitheater at Heritage Park (First Monday Grounds) in Weatherford. Religious, political, and business leaders will be leading our community in a time of prayer and petition for God’s blessing and guidance upon our Nation. There will also be worship and patriotic music provided by local churches and schools.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for our nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. Since its inception, this day has continually united Americans from all socio-economic, political, and ethnic backgrounds in prayer while also encouraging personal repentance and righteousness in the culture. The National Day of Prayer belongs to all Americans and is a day that transcends differences, bringing together citizens to celebrate our most beloved freedom; the freedom to humbly come before God and seek His guidance in prayer.
The Theme for 2017 is "For Your Great Name’s Sake" and is based on Daniel 9:19 (NIV) "Lord, listen! Lord, forgive! Lord, hear and act! For your sake, my God…"
