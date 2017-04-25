Cooking Well with Diabetes classes offered

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Parker County will offer Cooking Well with Diabetes classes May 11, 18, and June 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The classes will be held at the Parker County Agricultural Services Center, located at 604 North Main Street in Weatherford. The cost is $20 per person for all 3 classes that includes class handouts, recipes and tasting of foods prepared.
Cooking Well with Diabetes classes are for people with diabetes as well as for people who want to cook and eat healthy. The topics covered will include: Carbohydrate Foods, Making Recipes with Fat Better for You, Double Your Pleasure Side Dishes, Reducing Sodium and Increasing Fiber, Celebrating Sensibly and Holiday Meal Preparation.
To register or for more information about the classes call the Parker County Extension Office at 817-598-6168 or drop by the office located at 604 North Main, Suite 200 in Weatherford.
