Weatherford College Earth Day event growing

The idea is to nurture nature. That’s what hundreds of visitors learned during the third annual Earth Day celebration at Weatherford College - (WC). The free event took place Wednesday as dozens of booths were set up by students and community groups filling the plaza between the Academic Building and Doss Student Center.
“We had almost double the number of student and community organizations that we have had in past years, so we were thrilled with the enthusiastic turnout,” said Allison Stamatis, WC Life Sciences instructor. “I am honored to live in a community that places such a high value on our environment, and Weatherford College has been very supportive of those values.”
This year’s celebration featured a display of eco-friendly vehicles including a Tesla, Chevy Volt and Nissan Leaf.
Attendees also interacted with WC environmental biology students as they presented Earth-friendly project concepts; archeology students were available to discuss their role in the Newberry Cabin excavation.
Stamatis said their objective was to highlight the eco-friendly efforts that are being made by many of the students and campus organizations.
“We’re trying to implement a cardboard recycling program at Weatherford College,” student Kelli Glover said. “We researched different options such as a compactor, baler and a dumpster - and their cost benefits.”
She said they discovered that the dumpster was the most feasible option.
“The cost is $52 a month for weekly pickup,” Glover said. “They also give us a $10 rebate for every ton.”
She said that recycling the cardboard could offset the cost of the school’s regular waste disposal which is oftentimes 50 percent cardboard.
Madi Mayfield, also part of the recycling team effort, said the amount of cardboard is “significant.”
“After surveying the cafeteria, shipping and maintenance we believe that approximately 12 tons of cardboard is going into the landfill,” Mayfield said. “By recycling just one ton of cardboard we can save 17 trees, 380 gallons of oil, 7000 gallons of water and 33 yards of landfill space.”
Another student participating in the days activities was Tyler Cumbus who wore a suit made of nothing but plastic shopping bags.
“My message is simple,” he said. “We use so many of these plastic bags and all they really are is just bad for the environment.”
Students from Millsap Elementary’s gifted and talented program also assisted one of the environmental biology student groups by starting an anti-idling educational campaign at their school.
Gardeners and conservationists from various organizations including the Sierra Club, Master Naturalists, the Fort Worth Nature Center, Hood County Clean Air Coalition, 4-H and the Parker County Master Gardeners were also in attendance.
“This was a remarkable opportunity to increase our students’ awareness of local and global environmental issues,” Stamatis said.
