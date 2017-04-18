WC board approves exclusionary zones for campus carry

The Weatherford College Board of Trustees approved eight recommendations for exclusionary zones pertaining to concealed carry of a firearm on campus at their regular meeting Monday afternoon.
Senate Bill 11 allows License to Carry holders to conceal carry their firearms on community college campuses starting Aug. 1 and does allow for restriction of conceal carry in some instances.
The exclusionary zones proposed by the college and approved by the board are:
▪ Facilities where athletic sporting events occur. This includes Roger Willams Ballpark, Stuart Field and the Betty Jo Crumm Graber Athletic Center. Offices within these buildings are not restricted areas.
▪ Campus housing including Coyote Village student apartments with the exception of common areas including lounges, lobby and study areas. Staff members whose employment responsibilities require them to reside in college housing are also exempt from this restriction.
▪ Scheduled or special events with approval by the president or designee. This would include activities such as plays, concerts and graduations in the Alkek Fine Arts Center. Temporary signs will be placed at the entrance to the center to notify the public when this exclusion is in place.
▪ Sole occupant offices not open to the public should the office occupant desire. The desire to exclude conceal carry in these areas must be communicated by the office holder.
▪ Formal disciplinary hearings.
▪ Patient-care areas, including those in which professional mental health services are provided.
▪ Testing centers.
▪ College owned vehicles.
Following an executive session, the board also approved to move forward with an agreement between the college and Granbury ISD that will turn over two Granbury ISD buildings to WC to expand the Education Center at Granbury Campus.
“Weatherford College's relationship with Granbury has been extremely successful and rewarding for all,” Board Chairman Frank Martin said. “It is the classic example of community/college cooperation and communication. Granbury has a marvelous team there with great foresight. We look forward to continuing this relationship and success.”
