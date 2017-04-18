Shaw/Kemp celebration welcomes bluebonnets, history and friends

In spite of a little wind and overcast skies Mother Nature cooperated during the 37th Annual Shaw Kemp celebration.
The event took place Saturday just south of Weatherford on Hwy. 51 towards Granbury. The minute gates opened at 1 p.m. cars and pickups were lined up, heading onto the property located at 220 Kemp Road.
The Bluebonnet - Texas State Flower - revealed itself in all its splendor for those making the annual pilgrimage.
“I just love this time of year and that folks still come out,” said Mary Kemp, host of the event. “It makes me so happy.”
Kemp said she hopes people enjoyed many of the historic artifacts located on the property as much as she does.
The property, a few hundred acres south of Weatherford, was homesteaded by Thomas Jefferson Shaw beginning in 1854. The Shaw-Kemp log cabin, available for the public to tour, was built in 1856.
The Jordan Shaw house, also available for visitors during the open house, was built in 1918.
Also on the tour were other buildings which were spared the ravages of time by being purchased and moved to its present day location, or built in recent decades as imitations of buildings from that time period. Buildings on the property include a jail, bank, barber shop and bath house, grocery story and post office and a combined school and church.
It wasn’t until 1975 that Kemp and her husband purchased the property at the request of a member of the Shaw family nearing death.
Kemp, who grew up less than a mile from the property, said the Kemps and Shaws were like family. During the time of the Great Depression, Kemp says her family survived because the Shaws decided to sharecrop their larger piece of land with the Kemps and also allowed them to hunt squirrels and gather pecans on their land.
After purchasing the property and then bringing the buildings, Kemp then began inviting first school children to see the buildings throughout the year and then anyone wishing to come to the annual open house.
“I couldn’t do it with out all of these wonderful volunteers,” Kemp added.
Kemp said after 37 years the open house has become known as a reunion for some that attend and it is an event she looks forward to each year.
