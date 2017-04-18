Blackhawk landing inspires Millsap students to soar

Few things grab a person's attention like a giant Blackhawk helicopter landing in front of them.
And since Career Day is a time when schools stress the importance of students taking a serious look at what they'd like to do for a living, suffice to say the administration at Millsap Independent School District (MISD) did a great job of getting their attention.
A Blackhawk military helicopter landed smack-dab in the middle of Bulldog Stadium to the applause of the entire high school student body.
"The most dominant, most powerful military in the world has come to Millsap," Athletic Director Jacob Johnson told the crowd of students, teachers and administration.
"I love being here and seeing this," junior Hannah Grant said. "It's cool they were able to bring something like this to Millsap. It makes me feel like a true patriot."
Alex Soles, who works in the MISD technology department and helped coordinate the event, said Lieutenant Colonel Joe Kelly, a pilot and community member, suggested bringing the helicopter to the school. The US Army Reserve is trying to increase their flight program.
"He has presented at Career day for four or five years on behalf of civilian pilots for American Airlines, flight attendants, and airline mechanics," Soles said.
"The students get something tangible. They see the reality of something, and they get to ask questions about the equipment, the vehicles, and uniforms."
Kelly gave a speech to the students, along with Chief Warrant Officers Kevin Bowers and Dusty Niu, and Crew Chief Sergeant Kevin Grund. Then, students were allowed to get on the grounded helicopter.
Last year and earlier on this day, the district was also visited by a Care Flight helicopter.
"The kids love to see the pilots and crew members," Soles said. "The Parker County Special Weapons and Tactics Team came out last year. The students really enjoyed their presentation.
"It seems like we have been fortunate to have these opportunities. Our community is blessed to have folks who are willing to reach out and make these activities a reality for our future professionals."
Among those future professionals was senior Cort Beynon, who wants to be a pilot.
"I don't know of any other school district that does this," he said. "They really try to help students succeed later in life. This is perfect for me."
MISD Superintendent Deann Lee said the project was all part of the school district's mission to inspire, develop and educate every student to be a productive citizen with lifelong success.
"Making students aware of their numerous options after graduation is one way MISD seeks to fulfill our mission. Career Day brings experienced professionals from several avenues of life to MHS to share their stories with our students to help direct their decisions about their future," she said.
"Millsap ISD is proud to support our military and has a high enlistment ratio. We consider these among our most honored graduates. LTC Joe Kelly has gone to great lengths to receive approval allowing a Blackhawk to land at MHS."
Soles acknowledged that this will be a hard act to follow in future Career Days, but said they definitely plan to try.
"The US Army Reserves and Care Flight recognize the benefit of Career Days. I think that other prospective employers would recognize that Millsap and other area school districts are the future of their organizations," Soles said.
"A presence in the schools early represents partnerships that can prepare students for the future. With the rapid changes in career fields, it is important for students to see what is available and start to prepare for a future early."
Comments