Home and garden festival entering seventh year

The City of Weatherford Parks, Recreation and Special Events Department are hard at work organizing the seventh annual Weatherford Blooms Home and Garden Festival scheduled this Saturday.
The festival begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. in the heart of Downtown Weatherford. As the largest home and garden festival in Parker County, the event will include more than 80 home and garden vendors with attractions set up around the courthouse square.
Those who attend the event will find everything from home remodeling products and services, designer goods and décor to landscape tools and equipment. Several local nurseries will be on-site with seasonal plants and flowers in addition to free educational materials provided by Parker County Soil and Water Conservation District. Patrons will find a variety of food vendors, local talent and a children’s area, which will be located near the entertainment tent. Weatherford Blooms offers attractions for all ages with a fascinating display of classic and antique automobiles throughout the day. Downtown shops and restaurants will also be open for the public to enjoy.
“Weatherford Blooms is one of our largest events and will once again offer a variety of vendors from the North Texas area,” said Special Events Coordinator Michael Howard.
The Weatherford Blooms Home and Garden Festival is free to the public. For more information about the event, or to become a vendor, contact Special Events Coordinator Michael Howard at 817-598-4034.
