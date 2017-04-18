WC Earth Day celebration set for April 19

The third annual Earth Day celebration at Weatherford College is schedule for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 19. This event is free and open to the public.
Dozens of booths set up by students and community groups will fill the plaza between the Academic Building and Doss Student Center. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside the Doss Student Center.
This year’s celebration will feature a display of eco friendly vehicles including a Tesla, Chevy Volt and Nissan Leaf as well as a tiny house.
Attendees can also interact with WC environmental biology students as they present Earth-friendly project concepts, and visit archaeology students to discuss their role in the Newberry Cabin excavation.
“There are numerous organizations and resources available to our students and the surrounding community so they may gain knowledge about our local environment,” said Dr. Allison Stamatis, WC life sciences instructor. “We also want to highlight the eco-friendly efforts that are being made by many of our students and campus organizations.”
Gardeners and conservationists from various organizations including the Sierra Club, Master Naturalists, the Fort Worth Nature Center, Hood County Clean Air Coalition, 4-H and the Parker County Master Gardeners will also be in attendance.
And don’t miss the chance to visit with various WC clubs and organizations participating in the college’s first ever trash art contest. Students have been encouraged to make art using upcycled, recycled and other used elements.
“This is a remarkable opportunity to increase our students’ awareness of local and global environmental issues,” Stamatis said.
