Expect road closures during wastewater rehabilitation

The City of Weatherford Water Utilities Department closed the inside westbound lane and parking along the north side of Fort Worth Highway on April 10.
The closure is due to reconstruction of water services within the 100 and 200 blocks of Fort Worth Highway. The work is being performed by a contractor working for the City of Weatherford. It is advised that the public seek an alternate route within the area or expect delays. For safety, the public is also encouraged to obey all traffic signs and advisories during the repair.
For more information regarding the closure, please contact civil engineer Bill Smith at 817-598-4033 or visit weatherfordtx.gov/roadclosures. Anticipated completion date of the repair is April 28.
Comments