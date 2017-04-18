Take Back Meds collection program approaching

The City of Weatherford Water Utilities Department, Police Department and Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) will host its sixth Take Back Meds collection event Saturday, April 29.
The event begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. in the front parking lot of the Weatherford ISD Ninth Grade Center, located at 1007 S. Main Street.
“Since our first event in 2014, we have collected over 1,700 pounds of unused, expired medications,” said director of water utilities Rick Shaffer. “We could not be more proud to get the word out to the public as they continue to be receptive to these events. Not only is it a benefit in law enforcement to help reduce drug abuse and prevent drug poisonings, but also on a water supply standpoint. We are protecting our resources and helping the environment.”
Items that will be accepted include prescriptions and/or over-the-counter medications (e.g., liquids, creams, pills), veterinary medications (e.g., liquids, creams, pills), vitamins, minerals and medicine samples. Items not accepted include oxygen tanks, inhalers and nebulizers, needles, sharp items, thermometers and IV bags. Participants are asked to keep medicines in original containers with personal information marked out. Participants are also asked to remain in their vehicle at all times during the drop-off process.
The Take Back Meds program is free to the public. For more information, contact the Water Utility Department at 817.598.4275 or visit www.weatherfordtx.gov/expiredmeds.
