Growth in eastern Parker County sprouting like a weed

Glancing across the rolling hills of eastern Parker County, where livestock once roamed and native grass begins to sprout, something new has begun to grow.
On 738 acres, north of Interstate 20 and the City of Aledo, folks with the Morningstar Development have begun building new homes located in the extra-territorial jurisdiction of the City of Fort Worth, but still in the award winning Aledo School District.
Already dozens of homes have sprung up valued around the $200,000 mark.
“Morningstar offers the best in resident amenities while maintaining the land’s natural beauty,” developer Kim Gill said.
In 2006, the land which is in development, was purchased by a group of individuals who established a Municipal Utility District - (MUD) and negotiated utility agreements with the City of Fort Worth. But before any further development took place, the property was taken into foreclosure, and sold to the Wilks Group.
Later, in 2014, Tim Fleet and Gill purchased the land from Wilks and continued the effort.
“We took the MUD and re-worked the development as well as the utility agreements with Fort Worth,” Gill said. “We also re-worked the preliminary plat and broke ground in 2015, almost two years to the date.”
According to Gill, Morningstar will feature acres of open green spaces filled with native wildflowers, man-made lakes and streams that run throughout the community. The amenity center and clubhouse will be complete with resort-style pools for kids and adults, cabanas, play yards and a lakeside amphitheater. Residents will be able to enjoy two-and-a-half miles of hike and bike trails that wind along creeks lined with large mature trees and natural landscape.
“Every home will have natural gas from Atmos Energy, AT&T’s Fiber Network, City of Fort Worth water and sewer and electricity from Tri-County Electric,” Gill said.
On Thursday a special realtors showing took place with 50 realtors expected to attend the open house. More than 150 came to see the new model homes.
Homes at Morningstar range from 1,800 to more than 4,000 square feet, built on 50 to 70 foot lots. Home prices range from the $250’s to $400’s in the first two neighborhoods.
“You can choose from a range of builders,” Gill said. “Morningstar presents a wide range of home styles and sizes, from perfect starter homes, to homes for growing families.”
Gill said that at the present time there are 140 homes for sale.
Builders include: Highland Homes, Impressions Homes, Rendition Homes and DR Horton.
Looking across the landscape Gill and Fleet are very pleased with the way the development is progressing.
“I am thrilled to see people beginning to move into Morningstar,” Fleet said. “Kim and I have worked hard to build a high quality community with great amenities and located in a top notch school district while still offering homes from $250,000.”
Gill had similar remarks.
“We will continue to work very hard to maintain the integrity of the project for the families that choose to live in Morningstar,” Gill said.
Development profile
2117 Residential lots
39 Private open space lots
6 Commercial lots
1 School lot
2 Gas lots
1 Amenity Center lot
