Doctors Day honors local physicians

Healthcare is always changing, brought on by scientific breakthroughs, technological advancements, government regulation and reform. But there is one constant: physicians still shoulder the ultimate responsibility for a patient’s care whether it be in the emergency room, on the operating table or in a clinic.
That’s why we pause on Doctors’ Day each year to thank the men and women who made the decision to travel down that long road to becoming a physician. Everyone knows the path to becoming a physician is a rigorous one – four years of medical school, another three in residency and 100 plus hour work weeks during those years. And the pressures of medical practice have increased dramatically with technology and administrative requirements, reduced reimbursement, and more. We at Weatherford Regional Medical Center (WRMC) are grateful for the dedicated physicians who work in our hospitals, offices and clinics.
We celebrate and honor their commitment to their field, their patients and their community. Be it a primary care doctor fresh out of residency, or a veteran surgeon who continues to hone skills by adopting the latest technology, we thank you.
On March 30, we took time to thank our doctors – newcomer and veteran primary care and specialist - for their unwavering care to the thousands of lives they touch each year. The quality of our medical staff is revealed through the notes and calls of appreciation and praise we receive from patients and their families who are grateful that these individuals chose medicine as their path. In honor of Doctors’ Day; physicians, family members, and staff were invited to a catered Italian meal and awards ceremony in the 2nd floor education classroom.
The physicians who serve our hospital and numerous clinics all have their own stories to tell, tales of heroic measures inside our walls and in their community. They are all part of the WRMC family of physicians who work with us and the other members of our health care team of professionals to provide our region with outstanding medical care.
We acknowledge their lives outside the hospital though we realize that their chosen career path often makes it difficult to separate the two worlds. From our dedicated primary care and ED physicians, to the hospitalists working around the clock in inpatient care, to the skilled surgeons and specialists, it is a privilege to work with them each and every day. We are fortunate to have these men and women. Today we acknowledge their contributions, sacrifices, skills and unwavering concern for our community.
Those honored were:
▪ G. R. Reddy, MD – 2016 Physician of the Year
Reddy is a long-time supporter of Parker County patients, and of WRMC with more than 34 years of service this year. He worked for many years as the only full time cardiologist in Weatherford, side-by-side with the independent primary care physicians, taking lots of call.
He voiced approval for the new cath lab many years ago, and once it opened, was crucial to its success and brought all his cardiac cath patients to Weatherford instead of Fort Worth.
Reddy is described as easy to work with, respectful to staff, and puts patients above his own needs.
"Dr. Reddy is one of the hardest-working physicians I’ve ever known, but still has time to get to know other physicians in the lounge, and give back to the community,” CEO David Orcutt said.
When staff was asked about Dr. Reddy, three descriptions seemed to consistent : Self-less, humble and values his team and is always respectful.
In fact one of his patients said, "They don’t come any better than Dr. Reddy. He’s the most kind and generous man."
▪ Ness Khan, MD – 2016 Community Physician of Excellence
Dr. Khan has celebrated 10 years of service to patients in Weatherford this year.
The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Level 3 Patient Centered Medical Home Recognized Practice in 2016 – Research confirms medical homes can lead to higher quality and lower costs, and can improve patients’ and providers’ experience of care.
"He remains a strong believer in preserving the patient-physician the relationship, and being an advocate for the healthcare needs for all of his patients,” his website reads. “His commitment to care for his patients extends beyond the Clinic; and he continues to be available 'on-call' for his patients even after-hours."
▪ Keith Roland, MD – 2016 Legacy Award
Dr. Roland retired in February after 35 years of service to Weatherford and Parker County.
Roland came to the hospital during a time of transition, as the hospital became more modernized. He and others spent countless hours in the emergency department taking calls.
He has always been interested in caring for his patients, but also developing great relationships with them along the way. Many patients are even willing to make the drive to Coleman, Texas to remain under his care.
Other recognitions went to:
▪ David Andres, MD - Most Likely to Attend Meetings
▪ Kyle Demler, MD - Best Patient Advocate (Will not attend)
▪ Murali Pathikonda, MD – Best Attention to Detail
▪ Steven Melcher, MD – Best Sense of Humor
▪ ▪ Chris Rheams, DO – Best Teacher
▪ Olusegan Oseni – Best Attitude
About Weatherford Regional Medical Center
Weatherford Regional Medical Center is a 103-all private bed hospital and network of medical clinics serving Parker County. A dedicated and experienced medical staff offer over 30 medical specialties and services ranging from comprehensive imaging, interventional cardiology, a 24- hour emergency department, labor and delivery suites, and much more.
The hospital has received numerous awards and recognition, including the Press Ganey Summit Award and The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval.
Comments