Spring CERT training nears

The Community Emergency Response Team - CERT, is an all-hazard training designed to help protect ourselves, our families, our neighbors and our county in an emergency situation. CERT volunteers are trained in basic disaster skills to respond effectively and efficiently without placing themselves in danger. The level of training equips CERT members to function as a first responder during a disaster until professional fire, police and EMS arrive on scene which could be a couple of minutes or hours.
The spring CERT 317 course is a free 21 hour course and will span the following dates:
▪ Monday May 8: 6:30-9:30 pm
▪ Saturday May 13: 9-1 pm
▪ Monday May 15: 6:30-9:30 pm
▪ Saturday May 20: 9-4 pm
▪ Monday May 22: 6:30-9:30 pm
Training will be at the Emergency Management facility at 215 Trinity ST, Weatherford on the north side of the Weatherford farmer’s market.
The topics are as follows:
▪ Unit 1 - Emergency Preparedness
▪ Unit 2 - Fire Safety
▪ Unit 3 - Medical ops 1
▪ Unit 4 - Medical ops 2
▪ Unit 5 - Light Search and Rescue
Unit 6 - CERT organization
Unit 7 - Disaster Psychology
Unit 8 - CERT and Terrorism
Unit 9 - Wrap up, test, and exercise.
For more information contact Kit.marshall@parkercountytx.com or call 817-598-0969 to register and RSVP.
