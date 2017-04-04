Grace House Ministries taking Pure Truth Scholarship applications

Grace House Ministries is taking applications for the Pure Truth Scholarship, which awards $1,000 college scholarships to deserving high school seniors.
Grace House Ministries is committed to educating members of the community about making healthy choices and, as an expression of that desire, created the Pure Truth Scholarship five years ago to recognize outstanding students who strive to be positive role models and influence their peers to do the same.
Lacey Wert, the Aledo High School graduate who received the 2016 Pure Truth Scholarship, said she feels equipped to take on this new journey.
"In being supported by this scholarship funded by members of my own community, I feel equipped to take on this new journey,” she said. “It’s great to have an amazing support system and I couldn’t be more grateful."
Wert is among the nine Parker County students who have received Pure Truth scholarships in the four years Grace House Ministries has offered them. Thanks to the generous support of the community, Grace House is looking forward to its fifth year of helping local students pay for college.
If you know a high school senior who would like to apply, pick up an application at one of the following locations: Aledo High School, Brock High School, Millsap High School, Peaster High School, Poolville High School, Springtown High School, Trinity Christian School, Weatherford Christian School, or Weatherford High School; or contact our Pure Truth Coordinator: Jayme@GraceHouseMinistries.net. The application is also online at www.GraceHouseMinistries.net/Pure-Truth.
The application, which includes letters of recommendation, a recent transcript, and a personal essay, is due by April 6. Applications may be mailed to PO Box 1416 Weatherford, TX 76086, emailed to Jayme@GraceHouseMinistries.net, or dropped off at 919 East Eureka Street Weatherford, TX 76086.
