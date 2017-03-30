Parker County judge has message for adult business with billboard near high school

“Be a good neighbor.”
That’s the central theme of a video Parker County Judge Mark Riley made to Facebook on Thursday requesting the owners of the sexually oriented business Temptations to consider relocating a huge billboard located just a half mile from Weatherford High School.
“I’ve put in a open records request to TxDOT to get a copy of the permit application,” Riley said. “Oh, they have a right to be here. We just want them to be a good neighbor and consider moving it, preferably 16 miles further east, nearer their business.”
When school lets out, the Interstate 20 service road, where the billboard is located, it’s packed with moms and little children Riley said, and it just sends at the wrong message.
“It says 18 plus are welcome. If that wasn’t on there it probably wouldn’t attract the attention it does,” Riley said. “I’m convinced it’s placed there for a reason. Free speech covers them, but they should do the right thing by our community.”
In the nearly two-minute-long video that had received more than 3,000 views in two hours, Riley said the message is inviting high school students to their business.
“I believe because this sign is not highly visible from the interstate, if visible at all, the placement may be intentional,” Riley said. “I don’t believe this business is being a good neighbor by doing that.”
Comments