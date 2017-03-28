Weatherford ISD construction projects progressing as planned

It was with blue skies and gusty winds, almost a year ago to the day, that Weatherford ISD broke ground on the new Shirley Hall Middle School in front of many community members, administrators, supporters and family of the school’s namesake.
Fast forward to today and the progress being made is astonishing, but not without its challenges.
“We’ve been blessed in a lot of ways,” WISD Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Hanks said. “As a result of that blessing there’s a backside to it. “We’ve been blessed with a lot of rain early in the process.”
As a result Hanks said when contractors were into the foundation work, prepping the site and getting it ready for the building, they were fighting excesses of water with pumps.
“We’re never going to complain about the rain, but whenever you’re building a building it creates some issues,” he said. “We’ve been pleased with our architect Huckabee and Associates, as well as our construction firm, Pogue. They’ve done incredible things to keep us close to schedule.”
Hanks said he wouldn’t say they were 100 percent on schedule at the moment, but that they are close.
“We will close the gap and get on schedule...if not ahead,” he added. “They have all of the walls up and are making great progress.”
Construction began by incorporating the existing gym into the design of the new building.
“We designed the new building to incorporate the old stand alone gym,” Hanks said. “You’ll never know it was a per-existing building, it was just absorbed. That will be the competition gym. There will also be a “B” gym next to it with not as much seating - just on one side - but still playable.”
In addition to a modern library and cafeteria, Hanks said there will be three academic wings dedicated to students in sixth through eighth grades and a wing dedicated to administration.
“It’s going to be a really neat building,” Hanks said. It’s certainly the most advanced building we have as far as the way we deliver instruction.”
Hanks said its not designed for the typical 30 kids with rows of desk and a teacher at the front of the room delivering her lesson plan.
“It’s been designed for kids to interact with each other in both small and large group settings,” Hanks said. “It’s designed for a lot of different variables and the use of technology.”
When the school opens it will greet approximately 900 students and is a good bit larger than the existing building according to Hanks. The new campus main entrance will change from Charles Street to S. Bowie Drive.
As for the older building it will be demolished before school begins in August.
“As soon as the school year is over we’ll have a ‘decommissioning’ ceremony,” Hanks said. “It’s a pretty narrow window of time that we have to do all of this.”
Once the old building has been raised the huge mound of dirt located near the administration building, affectionately know as “Mount Weatherford,” will be used to fill in holes where the old school once stood.
At $40 million, the project is coming in on budget.
“The bids have been good and very competitive,” Hanks said. “We’ve been able to work some local vendors on the job and they’ve done some excellent work.”
Hanks said building projects such as this are never easy but this has been, “unique.”
“Our teachers took a huge lead in the design of this building,” Hank said. “They became engaged in what it needed to look and feel like. They were really forward thinking and I want to give a lot of credit to them and staff for the work they did in designing this building. They’ve got a lot of ownership in this; they even involved the kids. It’s been a really good process.”
As for the other projects addressed in the $74.9 million bond, Hall Middle School is all that remains to be completed.
“All other projects are finished, we’re down to Hall,” Hanks said. “It’s going to be on time and under budget.”
Comments