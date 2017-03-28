Willow Park getting new fire trucks

The Willow Park Fire/Rescue Department is getting some new rides.
The city council approved at its recent meeting a lease purchase agreement with Government Capital Corporation, out of Southlake, for a couple of new trucks.
Fire Chief Mike Lenoir said the city will trade in two trucks. One is a 1999 E-One Freightliner FL70 commercial cab and the other is a 2003 American LaFrance Freighliner FL80 Tanker/Tender commercial cab.
He said they will move the current main engine to a reserve status once the new engine arrives.
"The current engine is a 2010 model that went into service in 2011. It currently already has 54,298 miles with 4,685 motor hour running 800-1100 calls per year," Lenoir said.
In all, the council approved an approximate amount of $406,000 for the transaction.
Lenoir said there is no plan for other vehicle equipment at this time.
"As far as the future you never know what it holds, but working with Government Capital Corporation has been very good," he said. "They were very helpful in getting me the information I needed."
Lenoir said the new trucks will provide improvements in upgraded equipment to include fire suppression and motor vehicle extrication tools.
"Also, having the new engine and the current engine moved to the reserve status gives the firefighters two engines that provide protection in case of an accident," he said. "Should the inevitable happen the firefighter will have airbag protection in multiple situations where that safety and protection is not in the two trade-in vehicles."
The Willow Park Fire/Rescue Department is a municipal fire department comprised of nine full-time personnel and seven volunteers. The combination department is open 24 hours seven days a week.
Lenoir said he hopes to have the new trucks by September.
