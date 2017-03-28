WC announces 2017 Alumnus of the Year, Distinguished Alumni

Weatherford College has announced commercial real estate developer Warren Creason as the 2017 Alumnus of Year. He will be honored during the annual Alumni Awards Luncheon April 21 along with Distinguished Alumni Award honorees Jake Arrieta, Jenny Morris Lewallen and David C. Nicklas.
▪ Creason played basketball at WC from 1974 to 1976 before transferring to Texas A&I University in Kingsville. He continues to support WC basketball and the WC Foundation.
“When I visited Weatherford as a high school kid from Diming, New Mexico, I fell in love with Weatherford College, and I love WC more with each passing year,” Creason said. “At WC I learned invaluable life lessons that prepared and motivated me to work hard to be the best person and citizen I can be.”
Creason, who lives in Coppell, is a successful commercial real estate developer and has completed millions of square feet in projects for Home Depot, Cabela’s, United Supermarkets and other well-known companies.
▪ Arrieta played baseball for the Coyotes in 2004-05. Following WC, his pitching career led him to TCU, the Team USA 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing and ultimately to the World Series.
He was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2007 and made his major league debut in 2010. He was traded to the Chicago Cubs in 2013. In 2015, Arrieta was named a National League Cy Young Award winner and, as pitcher, he won two games in the 2016 World Series which the Cubs went on to win.
Arrieta also volunteers with Wounded Warriors, Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago and other non-profits.
▪ Lewallen, WC class of 1970, is a fifth generation Parker County native. She grew up in Garner and graduated from Millsap High School. She owned and operated the first cab service in Weatherford with her husband, Milton.
She worked for the U.S. Postal Service for nearly four decades and served on multiple national committees. She is a volunteer and leader in multiple Parker County non-profit organizations.
▪ Nicklas has served as Palo Pinto County Judge since 2011. He is currently part of a committee working to expand WC’s offerings in Mineral Wells and all of Palo Pinto County.
Originally from Graford, Nicklas is part of the WC class of 1973. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and then spent 40 years in industry, including the Rock-Tenn Paper Co., Philips Electronics and TTI. He is also a board member for the David Matthew Nicklas Organ Donor Awareness Foundation.
The Alumni Awards Luncheon will take place at 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 21, in the Doss Student Center. The public is welcome to attend. Tickets are $20 in advance at $25 at the door. To purchase tickets, call 817-598-6273 or email epayne@wc.edu.
