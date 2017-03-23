Aledo ISD names Principal for Walsh Elementary

The Aledo ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved Sheri Coll as the new principal for Walsh Elementary School, schueduled to open in August 2017.
Coll began her teaching career in Tucson, Ariz., where she taught kindergarten. She then moved to the Douglas County School District, near Denver, where she taught third, fourth and fifth grades. Coll was promoted to elementary and then middle-school assistant principal in the Douglas County District, where she served in these roles for six years. She spent the last six years as the principal at Summit View Elementary School where she and her team created a successful 21st Century Innovative School ranked in the top 10-percent in state test scores. A very recent accolade/honor is that Summit View Elementary School was named a 2017 John Irwin Schools of Excellence Award recipient.
Coll has a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication from the University of Arizona, and a Master of Education Administration degree from the University of Phoenix.
Aledo ISD Superintendent Derek Citty said Coll brings a wealth of talent to the district’s newest elementary.
“Her innovation and vision from her previous roles will be of tremendous benefit to the children of Aledo ISD,” he said.
