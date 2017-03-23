Coyotes sweep Ranger in dramatic fashion

Late-inning heroics in both games of a doubleheader gave the Weatherford College baseball team a sweep at Ranger College Wednesday.
Lachlan Mayo’s three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning broke a tie and led WC to a 4-1 game one win. Jake Lyons pitched a gem for the Coyotes, allowing one run, three hits and zero walks while striking out 11 over nine full innings.
The Coyotes won game two 6-5 thanks to a go-ahead RBI single by Jamie Lovell in the top of the seventh. Lovell finished 2-for-4 with two RBI.
WC is 15-13 overall and 6-4 in conference play. Ranger (11-19, 1-9) will come to Roger Williams Ballpark Saturday for a 1 p.m. doubleheader.
