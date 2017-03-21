Johnson promoted to Millsap A.D.

Millsap varsity football coach Jacob Johnson has been promoted to the position of the school district's athletic director, the school board announced at its recent meeting.
Johnson will also continue as the head football coach.
Johnson, who will start as athletic director on June 1, will replace Ron Berry, who is in his fourth year at the helm. Berry will remain the girls head basketball coach.
"It's very nice to be able to come in and work for a man like Ron, watch him and learn from him," said Johnson, who was hired by Berry. "Ron has given our programs four great years and they've made great progress."
Under Berry's guidance the Millsap boys basketball team reached the playoffs in 2014 for the first time in four decades, advancing three rounds with coach Josh Jones. The girls volleyball team, coached by Denise Lee, ended a 16-year drought and has made back-to-back playoff appearances.
And Berry's Lady Bulldogs basketball team reached the postseason for the first time in 16 years in 2016. Other advancements included an increase in the track and cross country programs participation by about 40 athletes, Berry said. This included two who advanced to state in cross country, Sydney Herbel and Buster Lee.
"We hired good coaches and we're turning it around," Berry said. "I told them, 'I feel good. I'm proud of every one of you. I hired every one of you.'"
Berry, 66, is also among the winningest high school basketball coaches in Texas history. His career record is 840-389 with 22 bidistrict championships, 15 area championships, 10 regional quarterfinal titles, and four regional finals appearances.
Berry started girls basketball programs at Canyon Randall and Irving.
Johnson, 36, will be an athletic director for the first time in his career and Millsap is his first head coaching job. He has coached at a variety of levels in Missouri and Texas, including having been an offensive and defensive coordinator. He came to Millsap after being the offensive coordinator at Richland.
"They are outstanding individuals. Coach Berry has brought the MISD athletic program to a new level by ensuring that character and integrity are at the forefront of all sports, talented coaches have been hired, and more wins have been earned by increasingly successful athletes," said Millsap Superintendent Deann Lee.
"Coach Johnson feels great responsibility for each program and each athlete and is committed to growing the character, discipline, and achievement in the MISD athletic program."
Comments