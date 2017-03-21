A day to honor our doctors

Healthcare is always changing, brought on by scientific breakthroughs, technological advancements, government regulation and reform. But there is one constant: physicians still shoulder the ultimate responsibility for a patient’s care whether it be in the emergency room, on the operating table or in a clinic.
It’s why we pause on Doctors’ Day each year to thank the men and women who made the decision to travel down that long road to becoming a physician. Everyone knows the path to becoming a physician is a rigorous one – four years of medical school, another three in residency and 100+ hour work weeks during those years. And the pressures of medical practice have increased dramatically with technology and administrative requirements, reduced reimbursement, and more. We at Weatherford Regional Medical Center (WRMC) are grateful for the dedicated physicians who work in our hospitals, offices, and clinics.
We celebrate and honor their commitment to their field, their patients and their community. Be it a primary care doctor fresh out of residency, or a veteran surgeon who continues to hone skills by adopting the latest technology, we thank you.
On March 30, we take time to thank our doctors – newcomer and veteran, primary care and specialist -- for their unwavering care to the thousands of lives they touch each year. The quality of our medical staff is revealed through the notes and calls of appreciation and praise we
receive from patients and their families who are grateful that these individuals chose medicine as their path. In honor of Doctors’ Day; physicians, family members, and staff are invited to a catered Italian meal and awards ceremony in the 2nd floor education classroom.
The physicians who serve our hospital and numerous clinics all have their own stories to tell, tales of heroic measures inside our walls and in their community. They are all part of the WRMC family of physicians who work with us and the other members of our health care team of
professionals to provide our region with outstanding medical care.
We acknowledge their lives outside the hospital though we realize that their chosen career path often makes it difficult to separate the two worlds. From our dedicated primary care and ED physicians, to the hospitalists working around the clock in inpatient care, to the skilled surgeons and specialists, it is a privilege to work with them each and every day. We are fortunate to have these men and women. Today we acknowledge their contributions, sacrifices, skills and unwavering concern for our community.
