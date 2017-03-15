Governor appoints Glenn and Chubb to advisory board

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Bob R. Glenn and reappointed Jelain Chubb to the Texas Historical Records Advisory Board for terms set to expire February 1, 2020. The board works to improve archival and records storage conditions throughout the state and promote the preservation and use of the state’s documentary heritage.
Glenn of Weatherford is the executive vice-president of PlainsCapital Bank in Weatherford. He is a member of the Parker County Historical Commission, Parker County Sheriff’s Posse and director of the Southwestern Exposition Livestock Show and Rodeo. Additionally, he is past president of the Weatherford/Parker County Economic Development Corporation, Weatherford Noon Lions Club and Weatherford Optimist Club and past vice chairman of the City of Weatherford Municipal Utility Board. Glenn is a graduate of Weatherford College and attended the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1962 and from the Texas National Guard in 1966.
Chubb of Austin is the director of the Archives and Information Services Division and Texas state archivist at the Texas State Library and Archives Commission. As state archivist, she is responsible for ensuring that permanent records documenting Texas’ history as a colony, province, republic and state are preserved for future generations. She is a fellow of the Society of American Archivists, and a member of the Council of State Archivists, National Association of Government Archives and Records Administrators, Society of Southwest Archivists and the Texas State Historical Association. She received a Bachelor of Arts in history from the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina, a Master of Arts in Applied History with a specialization in archival administration and a Master in Library and Information Science from the University of South Carolina at Columbia.
