Parker County rancher helps raise $40,000 for wildfire victims

0:26 Treacherous conditions faced 2-year-old boy lost in woods Pause

0:51 Search for missing boater will be suspended until daylight Wednesday

2:18 Texas Motor Speedway unveiled new track pavement

1:49 New robot might one day fight crime like Robocop

1:34 Search continues for missing boater

2:59 Dave Bliss talks about fall from coaching and finding grace

1:34 Zack Sanchez football skills camp

0:31 Chase and crash lead to dog bite, drug charge and recovered stolen car

1:17 Drone video captures wildfire-ravaged Kansas landscape