March for Meals to benefit seniors

Time to lace up those running shoes and stretch those muscles. Shelly Mowery, Executive Director at Parker County Committee of Aging - (PCCOA) is inviting folks from all over to turn out for the first March for Meals 5K Walk – on March 25.
“The Parker County Committee on Aging is excited to take part in its first March for Meals event with our 5K walk, all to support the Parker County’s Meals on Wheels program,” Mowery said. “This event allows us to show appreciation for our wonderful network of volunteers who help us serve thousands of meals every month.”
PCCOA is the provider of the county’s Meals on Wheels program that delivers more than 4,000 hot and frozen meals each month to seniors in Parker County who are 60 and over and home-bound, free of charge.
PCCOA is dependent on the hundreds of community volunteers and local business support to ensure seniors’ nutritional needs are being met. Given the exemplary public-private partnership Meals on Wheels embodies, this annual campaign is also intended to showcase the successes of the Older Americans Act, help recruit new volunteers from the community, and to increase fund-raising from local businesses and supporters.
“Make your steps count and join us in this fun-filled community event on March 25th that raises awareness about senior hunger,” Mowery added.
The event is 9 a.m. to noon at the Parker County Senior Center. Participants of the 5k event will start at the Senior Center - continue to the Patsy Hook Dog Park at Heritage Park - and return to the Senior Center to enjoy food and fun activities.
Folks can register the day of the event or online. Early registration will begin at 8:30am and credit card, cash or check as payment will be accepted. If participants want to register online, visit www.parkercountyseniorcenter.org for the details.
Comments